Why The Cops Keep Getting Asked About Taylor Swift's Wedding To Travis Kelce

America’s own royal wedding will soon be happening, as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seemingly getting closer to tying the knot. After announcing their engagement in 2025, rumors have been circulating about the couple’s wedding, as people wonder who will be invited and when and where it will take place. Now, even cops keep getting asked about it.

There have been reports that the Grammy winner and Super Bowl champ will be tying the knot in Rhode Island, where Swift has had a house for, coincidentally, 13 years. However, authorities tell TMZ that they’re not aware of the ceremony happening at any venues linked to Swift and Kelce, such as her estate or the Ocean House resort in Westerly. Additionally, Westerly Police Department Chief Paul Gingerella shared that neither cops nor the town is aware of the ceremony taking place.

While it may seem a bit random that cops are being questioned about the wedding, it does make sense. For security reasons, the police would likely be up to date on any big events happening in town, especially one that is centered around one of the world's most famous pop stars and an iconic football player.

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So, people have been trying to get more information on the wedding, putting on their detective caps and sleuthing, which means going to the police. However, it seems like the Westerly police don’t know what's going on, or I guess it's potentially possible that they’re trying to keep people away from the biggest event of the decade.

Considering Swift basically raised a whole generation of sleuths with her Easter Eggs, it’s not surprising to see that people are doing anything and everything they can to find out more about her wedding.

(Image credit: New Heights)

However, there is one wild rumor that suggests Swift has a big plan to maintain privacy for her nuptials. Reportedly, there could be a fake celebration to act as a decoy. Now, there are certainly enough people interested in this event to justify something like that. And I'd be interested to know if the cops are aware of that too. However, whether they know anything or not, I'd assume they'd keep those details to themselves.

Meanwhile, Swift and Kelce have managed to have fun and work on other projects while presumably planning their wedding. The duo recently attended the NBA Playoffs, watching the New York Knicks compete against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals, and even though the broadcasters did Swift “dirty,” they still had a lot of fun. Additionally, Swift wrote a song for Toy Story 5, which will be released later this month on the 2026 movies schedule. Meanwhile, Kelce has continued to host his podcast during the off-season.

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There will surely be many more questions to come about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, and I wouldn't be shocked if the cops get asked them. As the rumors continue, no one will truly know the exact details of the wedding unless Swift, Kelce, or one of their many wedding guests officially comments. So most of the population will just have to wait and be patient while theorizing more about it.