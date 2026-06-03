Eagle-Eyed Euphoria Viewers Think They’ve Spotted More Evidence Sydney Sweeney And Zendaya Don’t Get Along

Sam Levinson's Euphoria has officially come to the end of its run on HBO (and streaming with a HBO Max subscription). While fans can't agree with the Euphoria series finale, there's also ongoing chatter about a possible feud between its stars. And some fans think that they've spotted more clues in the posts that Sydney Sweeney made when the show ended.

Euphoria is definitely a HBO show that got the world talking, thanks to drama both on and off screen. Since the start of Season 3, fans have been questioning if Sweeney and Zendaya have a beef, since they weren't seen together at the premiere. Following the final episode, the Madame Web actress posted some pictures, none of which included Zendaya. For instance, she put up the following cute picture of her dog on set:

(Image credit: Instagram)

How cute is that? While this image looks innocent enough, some fans noticed that Sydney Sweeney's post-finale posts were noticeably missing the Spider-Man actress. This isn't hard evidence of a feud between the two Euphoria stars, but folks are still chattering online about whether or not there's beef between the pair of A-listers.

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While it's still unclear if there's actual bad blood between these two, there's been discourse that Zendaya might be distancing herself from Sydney Sweeney. Namely because of controversies surrounding the latter actress such as that infamous American Eagle jeans commercial.

Sweeney has been saying goodbye to Euphoria with a variety of posts... which happen to not include Zendaya. Another post can be seen below, and is a set photo of her in costume as Cassie Howard.

(Image credit: Instagram)

Of course, it's worth noting that these posts don't feature any of Sweeney's co-stars. Still, some corners of the internet are taking this as proof that there's a beef between her and Zendaya. We'll jut have to wait and see if one of the actors actually comments on this ongoing discourse.

This chatter comes as rumors swirl Zendaya was unhappy with how Euphoria ended. She notably wasn't an EP on the third and final season, despite being one on the first two. Sweeney posted yet another IG Story that didn't feature any of her co-stars, check it out below:

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(Image credit: Instagram)

Once again, Sweeney didn't' share any photos with he castmates. So I'm not sure this is evidence that she's got a beef with Zendaya. Because by this standard, you could say the same for any of the other actors like Maude Apatow or Alexa Demie.

Euphoria's third and final season is streaming in its entirety over on HBO Max as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Only time will tell if the cast eventually comments about the rumored feuds.