Masters Of The Universe Reviews Just Dropped, And I Didn't See Their One Big Disagreement Coming
Nicholas Galitzine stars in this "cartoonish" burst of nostalgia.
After the success of Barbie, it was a given that we’d be seeing more movies based on classic toys, specifically of the Mattel variety. Travis Knight’s Masters of the Universe, which hits the 2026 movie calendar on June 5 brings He-Man, Teela, Skeletor and more to life, as Adam Glenn is reunited with his Sword of Power, returning to an Eternia that has been taken over by Skeletor. Reviews are in for the upcoming action film, and I was surprised by the main thing critics disagreed on.
The movie brings the jokes, but the question is whether or not they work — or are even funny — and that is definitely not the disagreement I expected to see in the Masters of the Universe reviews. After all, the early reactions lauded Nicholas Galitzine and his comedic timing, so what’s all the fuss about? As far as Clint Gage of IGN is concerned, there’s no problem. He gives it a “Great” 8 out of 10, agreeing with director Travis Knight’s decision to not take anything too seriously, writing:
Pete Hammond of Deadline also praises Nicholas Galitzine’s performance, as well as the director for keeping the tone light and plot moving. Hammond says:
Frank Scheck of THR, however, says Masters of the Universe is “exhaustingly jokey,” as the director drives home the fact that they are in on the joke. The humor is juvenile and the dialogue is worse, the critic says. It’s hard for him to imagine this appealing to anyone who isn’t already a fan of this franchise. Scheck continues:
Germain Lussier of Gizmodo says it’s a shame that Masters of the Universe “isn’t a good movie,” because the passion that all involved have for the franchise is very clear. The actors are game, but it fails to hit the mark of a movie that will appeal both to its longtime fanbase and to newcomers alike. Forcing humor into every situation is part of the problem, Lussier says, writing:
Guy Lodge of Variety says Nicholas Galitzine almost pulls off the impossible task of making us care about our hero’s battle while simultaneously laughing at his loincloth. But at 140 minutes and an overabundance of self-deprecation, Masters of the Universe is only likely to draw laughs from the over-40 crowd who grew up playing with He-Man toys. Lodge writes:
As unlikely as it may seem, it's the jokes that the critics don’t agree on, but this movie still definitely sounds like a viable option for those looking for a couple of hours of (hopefully) laughs and fight scenes. If you’re excited to draw your own conclusions about this movie, you’ll want to get your ticket for Masters of the Universe, because this one hits theaters on Friday, June 5.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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