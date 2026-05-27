‘That Guy Needs To Know How To Pick His Battles.’ Stephen Colbert Got Candid About Donald Trump Taking Interest In The Late Show

It’s clear Donald Trump has taken a unique interest in Late Night during his second tenure as President of the United States. Trump recently made a mean-spirited comment about Stephen Colbert’s final episode, and he’s taken similar shots at Seth Meyers , NBC and other late night hosts in recent months. While Colbert was doing exit press after his CBS series was canceled , someone actually asked him about the Trump stuff, and he has one recurring feeling.

Namely, the dude “needs to know how to pick his battles.” In an interview with People , he explained he has never seen his job on late night as breaking news. In fact, he thinks of himself and his fellow late night hosts as “clowns.” An amusing picture blooms when he says that, but it explains why he doesn’t remotely begin to understand the interest the administration has shown in the circus.

I mean, listen. My present situation aside, like the ending of the show aside, which people can speculate all they want, and I can’t argue with their speculations, but we’re clowns. How much does it diminish the office of the presidency to even notice what we say? You know? That guy needs to know how to pick his battles.

Colbert went on to note he’s speaking both “metaphorically” and “literally.” While he’s found the current administration’s distaste for late night to be a curiosity, it doesn’t sound like he is particularly worried about further ramifications. This is particularly true now The Late Show is officially off the air.

I don’t have any fear of the administration doing anything to me. I mean, how silly would it be? How silly would it be?

While he says he’s not afraid of the current government, it’s worth pointing out that some rumors have circulated noting CBS’ decision may have had ties to the political sphere . The network has said the decision was purely “financial” and has come at a time when late night shows are no longer cash cows. It’s certainly true that advertising revenue is down across the late night spectrum.

This isn’t Stephen Colbert’s problem anymore, however. Next up, he’s already landed a gig writing a new Lord of the Rings movie with Peter Jackson, and if that isn’t a lucrative proposition, I don’t know what is. After LOTR Colbert could always get back to his interviewing roots if he wished. Letterman’s done that on Netflix in a much more leisurely format, but I almost wonder if Colbert will continue in more of a behind-the-scenes role.

I like this idea of Colbert going back to his roots as a writer. Maybe it’s the glasses? I don’t know, but it feels fittingly full circle for his career.