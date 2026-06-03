A Love Island Star's Mom Clapped Back At Mayor Who Is Mad Cop Quit To Be On The Reality Show

Love Island USA has officially begun on the 2026 TV schedule , which means many will be using their Peacock subscription daily to keep up with what’s going on in the villa. However, there’s also news circulating outside of it, as a mayor called out one of the show’s contestants for quitting their job as a cop to be on the program. Now, said contestant’s mom has clapped back and defended her son.

What The Mayor Said About Sean David Reifel Going On Love Island

Sean Reifel is from Easton, Pennsylvania, and he signed on to work for the Bethlehem Police Department last year. He no longer works for the police department, and Mayor J. William Reynolds said it’s because he’s competing on the reality competition. The mayor is not pleased about this either, as he told local ABC station WHTM :

Our police department spent a lot of time training and we paid thousands of taxpayer dollars to send him to the police academy. We are disappointed he left as we now have another vacancy in our department that is impossible to fill until next year.

He continued to criticize Reifel’s choice to go on the reality show and leave his job by saying:

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I never thought I’d see the day in America where reality show participation wins out over being a police officer.

These comments quickly went viral as Reifel’s time in the villa started on June 2. Now, his mother has commented on one of the posts addressing what the mayor said.

How Sean David Reifel’s Mom Responded To The Mayor

This news traveled around the internet fast, and on ET’s post about it, Beth Reifel Bow replied. She said she is Sean’s mom in the comments, the two follow each other on Instagram , and she’s posted and tagged him in many images for years. She passionately defended her son’s choice, writing:

This is Sean’s mom and this makes me very sad because the mayor doesn’t see what a huge missed opportunity this was. I care about facts so let’s start with Sean put in for leave. Secondly they didn’t pay for a full academy for Sean. Sean came to PA after being a Contra Sheriff Deputy since April 2021 and they paid to put him through a full academy. I’m not saying they didn’t do any training but they also weren’t fully honest about all the details. I’m proud of my son. It is a brave decision to out yourself out there to find love under the microscope of the world. ❤️

During a conversation with The Morning Call , Police Chief Michelle Kott explained that she didn’t think “there’d be a department that would be willing to allow someone to leave for ‘x’ amount of weeks to go on a television show.” She also noted that the city won’t approve leave for secondary work.

It’s not a secret that going on a reality show can impact people’s careers . For some, it affects their day-to-day at the job they had before they went on TV; for many others, they fully leave their careers.

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It’s also common to see reality stars jump from one show to another after they make their debut on TV. Take Rob Rausch, for example; after being on Love Island USA, he went on to win The Traitors . Maura Higgins, who was on The Traitors with Rausch, also got her start on Love Island, and she will appear on Dancing with the Stars next.