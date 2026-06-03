A Love Island Star's Mom Clapped Back At Mayor Who Is Mad Cop Quit To Be On The Reality Show
She didn't hold back.
Love Island USA has officially begun on the 2026 TV schedule, which means many will be using their Peacock subscription daily to keep up with what’s going on in the villa. However, there’s also news circulating outside of it, as a mayor called out one of the show’s contestants for quitting their job as a cop to be on the program. Now, said contestant’s mom has clapped back and defended her son.
What The Mayor Said About Sean David Reifel Going On Love Island
Sean Reifel is from Easton, Pennsylvania, and he signed on to work for the Bethlehem Police Department last year. He no longer works for the police department, and Mayor J. William Reynolds said it’s because he’s competing on the reality competition. The mayor is not pleased about this either, as he told local ABC station WHTM:
He continued to criticize Reifel’s choice to go on the reality show and leave his job by saying:
These comments quickly went viral as Reifel’s time in the villa started on June 2. Now, his mother has commented on one of the posts addressing what the mayor said.
How Sean David Reifel’s Mom Responded To The Mayor
This news traveled around the internet fast, and on ET’s post about it, Beth Reifel Bow replied. She said she is Sean’s mom in the comments, the two follow each other on Instagram, and she’s posted and tagged him in many images for years. She passionately defended her son’s choice, writing:
During a conversation with The Morning Call, Police Chief Michelle Kott explained that she didn’t think “there’d be a department that would be willing to allow someone to leave for ‘x’ amount of weeks to go on a television show.” She also noted that the city won’t approve leave for secondary work.
It’s not a secret that going on a reality show can impact people’s careers. For some, it affects their day-to-day at the job they had before they went on TV; for many others, they fully leave their careers.
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It’s also common to see reality stars jump from one show to another after they make their debut on TV. Take Rob Rausch, for example; after being on Love Island USA, he went on to win The Traitors. Maura Higgins, who was on The Traitors with Rausch, also got her start on Love Island, and she will appear on Dancing with the Stars next.
So, it’s by no means unusual for people to have a career change or evolution after they go on a reality show. Now, to see Sean David Reifel on TV, you can watch Season 8 of Love Island USA on Peacock Thursdays through Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, if there are more updates outside the villa surrounding him and the reaction to him leaving his job, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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