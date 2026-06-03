Kristen Kish Slammed Top Chef's Timeslot Issues In A Snarky Response To A Post About Laxatives

For all that streaming’s takeover has done to bring a “watch anytime” mindset to TV shows, many viewers are still accustomed to the more rigid dependability of primetime television. But I guess Bravo didn’t get that memo, considering how wonky Top Chef’s airing times have been with Season 23 amidst the 2026 TV schedule. To the point where even host and judge Kristen Kish has called shenanigans, and in a most unexpected setting.

Top Chef’s trip through the Carolinas has had quite a few outside-the-norm issues, from Jen dropping out due to an arm injury to Siger’s post-elimination confrontation with the judges, and I think we can easily put the sporadically changing airtimes on that list, considering there have been a whopping 8 points throughout the 14-episode season where Bravo has shifted Top Chef’s start time forwards or backwards during the 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET hour.

Kristen Kish addressed this frequent issue as a comment on a bizarrely specific and applicable post posted by…you guessed it (or not)...Miralax.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

MIRALAX: manifesting a poop schedule as regular as everyone’s favorite reality tv schedule KRISTEN KISH: Unfortunately for you, Top Chef’s weekly airing time on Bravo this season was anything but regular. But our fans stuck with us…

manifesting a poop schedule as regular as everyone’s favorite reality tv schedule

Did everybody else hear a “swish” after reading that? As in, the sound of Kish hitting nothing but net while calling out Top Chef’s network for all the bopping around this season. Let’s break this madness down a little.

The March 9 premiere kicked things off at the chestnut standard of 9:00 p.m. ET before jumping to 9:30 for the next three weeks. Then it flipped back to 9, went to 9:30 again for two weeks, then went even deeper into the night with a 9:45 start time for this season's delightful “Restaurant Wars” ep before three more weeks at 9:30, then one return to 9:00 ahead of the final two episodes beginning at 9:45.

Top Chef’s start times are at the mercy of its two nightly predecessors, Below Deck Mediterranean and Watch What Happens Live, which implies that those shows are dealing with differentiating runtimes. Whatever the cause, Kish clearly doesn’t like it, and probably thinks it’s a pretty sh-tty move. (Because of the laxative comment.)

Fans didn't shy away from sharing their agreement and support for Kish's post. Here are a few noteworthy comments:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Yeah. It’s like [Bravo] forgot that this is the most Emmy nominated and winning show it the franchise history. Some respect should’ve been made to [Top Chef].

Fantastic season! Love the final 3 and will continue to watch on Peacock the day after so I don't have to keep track of the changing times.

Yeah, by setting the pvr to record an extra 60 minutes every week just in case 😁

Several fans pointed to watching new episodes via Peacock subscription as the way to go to avoid dealing with linear TV time issues. But for anyone who wants to watch live and not deal with spoilers online, having to wait until the next day isn't ideal.

Hopefully Bravo can figure this out by the time Top Chef Season 24 comes around, so that everybody can be guaranteed to watch full episodes live or on DVR without the last 15-30 minutes getting chopped out. (Not a food show pun.)

For now, Top Chef's Season 23 finale is set to air on Bravo at 9:45 p.m. ET on Monday, June 8.