After Netflix ended its line of shows centered on The Defenders, many never thought they'd see the characters return. Then Matt Murdock found his way back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now, he’s joined by a few old friends. However, the anticipated reunion is going to be short-lived, as Daredevil: Born Again is ending with its upcoming third season . This hasn’t stopped one actor from dreaming about the future, though. In fact, Finn Jones already knows what awesome MCU project he wants for Iron Fist (next).

Sure, I'm excited about the upcoming reunion that sees Jones' Danny Rand joining Mike Colter's Luke Cage and Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones reuniting while Charlie Cox’s Murdock remains behind bars. Yet what I need to talk about now is the idea Jones pitched while speaking to Collider about his potential MCU future:

I know everyone loves these characters and loves the world that we work in, and we would love to continue to create more stories with these characters. I personally I would love to see Heroes for Hire. Just gonna pitch that right now. I love working with Mike. But yeah who knows? We'll see what happens.

That should be Marvel’s mantra, “We’ll see what happens” as we never truly know what to expect (or what will get leaked). A theoretical Heroes for Hire project has long been hoped for by fans. Said production would be based on the comic book series of the same name, which sees Cage and Rand form a superhero partnership. Together, the pair get into some action-packed scuffles that would be fun to see on screen.

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Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker addressed the possibility of Heroes for Hire in 2018 and mentioned that it was "in the air" at Marvel Television. Coker even gave fans of taste of that duo's dynamic via a Season 2 episode of LC. Alas, following the cancellations of Cage and Iron Fist, the chances of HFH happening seemed slim . However, the landscape has changed a bit since these characters are now under Disney's purview and firmly in the MCU proper. So Jones is optimistic about the possibilities:

Daredevil's a great show, and they've been doing that show for six seasons now, but what cancelling Daredevil may do is open up for a different kind of show, maybe with all of us in. So that's possible, and we'll just have to see if the fans want it. The fans have to tune in, it's a viewership thing, you know? If the eyeballs are there, then the stories get told.

The man has a point. I mean, how many times has Loki been back due to popularity? So it seems hasty to rule out a round two for The Defenders being in the MCU’s future. While Marvel mostly seems to be focusing on theatrical releases moving forward, these characters could provide the company with more prime TV options separate from the movies. In any case, as Charlie Cox mentioned, I imagine the #SaveDaredevil campaign is about to start back up again.

Born Again Season 2 hit the 2026 TV schedule back in March. It and the OG Netflix shows can all be streamed with a Disney+ subscription . We likely won’t know what’s in store after Season 3 until it lands in March 2027. However, a Zodiac series was announced as being in the works, though that seems to be disconnected from the street-level heroes.

That aside, though, I’m fully on board with Finn Jones’ awesome Heroes for Hire pitch. So fingers crossed that Kevin Feige is listening and that we'll see Iron Fist return (again).