I'm So Bummed About Daredevil: Born Again's Cancellation But Charlie Cox's POV Makes Me Feel Better

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been keeping the fandom on its toes lately, thanks to updates happening on the big screen and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. While fans are looking forward to upcoming Marvel movies like Avengers: Doomsday, they're still reeling from the news of Daredevil: Born Again's cancellation. I'm personally so bummed about this decision, but Charlie Cox's latest comments are making me feel a little better.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were thrilled when Cox returned as Matt Murdock in a Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo, before promptly appearing in She-Hulk, Echo, and then getting his new show Daredevil: Born Again. The 43-year-old actor recently appeared at MCM Comic Con (via Twitter), where he shared the silver lining of the show ending with Season 3. In his words:

We’ve had the opportunity to end on our terms. I would take that any time over what happened last time with Netflix, where we didn’t get that opportunity.

Some serious points were made. When the Netflix Daredevil show got cancelled after three seasons, the cast and crew behind the series weren't prepared. As such, we weren't given a satisfying ending that was worthy of a series finale. Cox pointed out that isn't the case for Born Again, and they can try to land the plane in a way that hopefully helps the series join the ranks of TV shows that actually ended well.

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In some ways, this echoed comments made by Matthew Lillard about the final season of Born Again being "explosive", as well as his faith in showrunner Dario Scardapane. So while fans might have wanted the show to get a longer run, hopefully we'll get a finale that offers much-needed closure to the beloved story.

(Image credit: Marvel)

We don't know much about what's coming with Daredevil: Born Again's final season, but there's already a ton of hype surrounding it. Namely because The Defenders are being reunited for the first time in many years. It was awesome seeing Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones have a role in Season 2, as well as the brief cameo by Mike Colter's Luke Cage. They're both getting into the action for Season 3, as is Finn Jones' Iron Fist, and I can't wait to see this quartet of street-level heroes kick some butt together.

Since those running the show are prepared for Born Again to end, hopefully they'll also craft a great final chapter in the saga of Daredevil's rivalry with Wilson Fisk. We've been following their give-and-take for over a decade, so hopefully they find a way to land the plane.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is streaming now on Disney+ as part of the 2026 TV schedule. The third and final season is currently expected to arrive this coming March.