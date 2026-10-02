I’m Bummed Daredevil: Born Again Is Ending, But Matthew Lillard’s Season 3 Update Is Cheering Me Up

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, thanks to exciting titles arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latter brought us Daredevil: Born Again, which will be ending with its upcoming third season. I'm super bummed that the series is ending so soon, but Matthew Lillard's comments about Season 3 are making me feel a little better.

Season 2 of Born Again introduced Lillard's Mr. Charles, who was revealed to be working for Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. He'll be back for the third and final chapter of the show, and during an interview with ComicBook the Scream icon hyped up what's to come. In his words:

I do think it’s in the hands of Dario [Scardapane], who is a great storyteller. I think that the show, this season, is going to be explosive, and is really going to rattle a lot of people’s expectations.

Lillard dropped the name of showrunner/creator/producer Dario Scardapane, who has been at the head of Daredevil: Born Again since it debuted on Disney+. When it was revealed that the show was ending in Season 3, it came with the news that Scardapane was not going to be involved in the post-production process. It's still unclear how that might affect the show's final season on the air.

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Despite the questions surrounding the showrunner's involvement, Matthew Lillard's comments may help to quell the concerns of critics who are worried about how Born Again's third season will go down. Specifically calling it "explosive" and hyping up how it'll shatter fan expectations. Bring on all the Marvel goodness!

(Image credit: Marvel)

Despite the show's ending being in sight, there's been a ton of hype surrounding the third season of Daredevil: Born Again. Namely because the show will include the reunion of The Defenders, aka the heroes from the Marvel Netflix shows. Fans were thrilled when Krysten Ritter returned as Jessica Jones last season, and then Mike Colter got a cameo as Luke Cage. They'll both be back for Season 3, alongside Finn Jones' Iron Fist. So it certainly seems like the new Daredevil show will be going out on a high note.

As much as I'd like to see Born Again continue for a long run on Disney+, Matthew Lillard's above comments about the third season are giving me hope that it'll end with a bang. It was already tough when Netflix cancelled all of its Marvel shows back in the day, and I'd hate to see The Man Without Fear's story end unceremoniously once again.

It's currently unclear when Daredevil: Born Again will return for its third and final season, but it would make sense if it happened sometime in 2027. For now, fans can re-watch the first two season over on Disney+.