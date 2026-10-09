Charlie Cox Just Said The Thing About Daredevil’s Cancellation We’ve Already Been Thinking

Throughout the last few years the Marvel Cinematic Universe has continued to expand both in theaters and with live-action shows that are streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most popular has been Daredevil: Born Again, which continued the story of the character who was introduced as part of Netflix's Marvel shows. Star Charlie Cox recently spoke about the show's cancellation, and it's what we've already been thinking.

Back in September it was revealed that Born Again will end after Season 3, with showrunner Dario Scardapane departing ahead of the post-production process. Charlie Cox recently took to the stage at New York Comic Con to promote the final chapter in this series, and a clip from EW's Instagram shows the A+ way he addressed its premature ending. In his words:

All I’ll say is I’d imagine the Save Daredevil campaign will be gearing up for Round 2. Listen, you don’t want to invite the wrath of the same Daredevil people.

Honestly, he's not wrong. For years fans campaigned for Daredevil to come back, after Netflix's Marvel shows were all cancelled ahead of Disney+'s debut. Folks who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were thrilled when Charlie Cox returned with a Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo, before popping up in She-Hulk, Echo, and finally getting a new series with Daredevil: Born Again. It seems likely that those same fans might campaign for Marvel to do an about-face and keep Born Again going despite current plans for it to end after Season 3.

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Matthew Lillard hyped up Daredevil: Born Again's final season, but that hasn't stopped fans from voicing their disappointment that the show is ending so early into its tenure. While most of the Disney+ Marvel shows are limited series that only have one season, Born Again tells a more complex narrative, incorporating events from the original Netflix series. Unfortunately that story will seemingly come to an end in the show's third season.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Luckily for even the most disappointed fans, Born Again Season 3 is going to deliver something fans have been waiting for. Namely reuniting The Defenders aka Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist. It's been almost ten years since that quartet of street-level heroes were united on the small screen, so the stakes are high for the next Daredevil season. Still, I have to assume that fans are going to be calling for Marvel to keep the acclaimed series going.

The pressure is on for the series to stick the landing, and deliver a satisfying ending fit for such a beloved superhero. Additionally, fans are hoping to see Charlie Cox's hero return to the big screen sometime in the future. More specifically, they want to see Spider-Man and Daredevil finally team up.

Daredevil: Born Again's first two season are now steaming in their entirety on Disney+ as part of the 2026 TV schedule. The third and final season is currently expected to hit the streaming service in March of 2027.