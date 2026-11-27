It's no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth franchise, one that's constantly expanding thanks to new projects hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans are looking forward to a number of long-awaited upcoming Marvel movies to come together, including Shang-Chi 2. While Simu Liu will reprise his role as part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, it turns out that another MCU star is hoping to join him for Destin Daniel Cretton's sequel. Namely Oscar winner Key Huy Quan.

Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have been not-so-patiently waiting for Shang-Chi to finally get a sequel. Simu Liu himself has expressed frustration that it's taken so long, while the movie's director pivoted over to Spider-Man: Brand New Day. In an interview with Deadline, the Indiana Jones icon revealed that he'd like to reprise his Loki role whenever Liu gets another solo movie, telling the outlet:

I would love to see O.B. show up in Shang-Chi 2. I love that movie and I thought Simu Liu was great in it. That would be amazing for O.B. to join the Shang-Chi family.

Honestly, this sounds like a stellar idea. The first Shang-Chi movie was filled with iconic actors including his Everything Everywhere All At Once co-star Michelle Yeoh. We've never seen O.B. outside of Loki's Time Variance Authority, and it would be awesome to see him get into the fun of Earth-616. Destin Daniel Cretton's MCU debut featured stunning action sequences, and Kwan could use this martial arts training, including his second-degree black belt in Taekwondo.

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Speaking of the director, Ke Huy Quan has worked with Cretton before, which makes his hopeful role in Shang-Chi 2 feel even more legit. As the actor went on to explain in the same interview:

Destin and I we made a TV show called American Born Chinese together. We're great friends. I think he's one of the most talented filmmakers working today. I'm so happy for him with Spider-Man: Brand New Day breaking all box office records. Hey, next time you interview him tell him!

Marvel fans, now is the time to make your voices heard! Clearly Ke Huy Quan enjoyed his time working with Destin Daniel Cretton, and would love to work together again within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Following Spider-Man: Brand New Day's record-breaking success, hopefully the filmmaker returns to Shang-Chi sooner rather than later. After all, the first movie hit theaters back in 2021

You can see Quan's comments about wanting to join that burgeoning franchise below. Warning: his enthusiasm is super contagious.

I mean, how can you not love this man? Only time will tell when Shang-Chi's sequel finally starts development, but I would love to see Ke Huy Quan in on the fun. The first movie performed well and resonated with audiences, so it's surprising that we haven't gotten any news about a follow-up... especially considering Shang-Chi's credits scenes.

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The next Marvel movie hitting theaters is Avengers: Doomsday on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. For now, fan can re-watch both Shang-Chi and Loki over on Disney+.