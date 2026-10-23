VisionQuest's Daredevil Reference Made Born Again's Cancellation Even More Painful For Me

Minor spoilers ahead for Episode 3 of VisionQuest.

It's an exciting time to be an MCU fan. While we wait for the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday, the new series VisionQuest has dropped for those with a Disney+ subscription. That series is the third part of the WandaVision trilogy, and features a number of exciting connections to previous projects. Episode 3 featured a reference to Daredevil, and it's making Born Again's cancellation feel even more painful for me.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were thrilled when Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock cameoed in Spider-Man: No Way Home before popping up in She-Hulk, Echo, and finally his own new TV show. Daredevil is a beloved hero, but Born Again's upcoming third season will be its last. Fans are still reeling from the news, which is why the reference to the hero in VisionQuest's third episode "Reboot" stung. In it, Todd Stashwick's villainous Paldin was talking about getting older to Diane Morgan's Handler, and they had the following exchange:

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The Handler : Remember the concussion you got from that steel fiber billy club to the noggin?

: Remember the concussion you got from that steel fiber billy club to the noggin? Paladin: If you can't handle the heat, stay out of Hell's Kitchen.

These are just two passing lines of dialogue, but they hit me like a ton of bricks. I'm so bummed about Daredevil: Born Again ending so early in its run, so I wasn't prepared to hear about the title character's adventures that we never got to see onscreen. Clearly he's tussled with Paladin, and seemingly came out on top. Someone give me a flashback, featuring another cameo by Charlie Cox!

VisionQuest might be telling a contained story, but it's had plenty of references for hardcore Marvel fans. In the same chat with Paladin, The Handler also mentions that The Ten Rings gave him his Adamantium weapons and armor. That organization hasn't been seen since Shang-Chi, so it's fun to at least hear about its ongoing role in the shared universe.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Fans are definitely bummed about Daredevil: Born Again ending so early into its run, but there is good news. Namely that Season 3 is still on the way, so there's the chance to offer some much-needed closure for people who has been following Matt Murdock's story since back in the Netflix Marvel series. The third season's contents are largely a mystery, but we do know that The Defenders will finally reunite following the return of Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones in Season 2.

VisionQuest airs new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+ as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to see how many more references are coming, and if fans will get their wish with an appearance by Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff. Fingers crossed.