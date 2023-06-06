Fox's Stars On Mars: Three Celebrity Cast Members Who Already Make This Odd Series Worth Watching

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the series premiere of Fox's Stars On Mars, called "The Experiment Begins." Read at your own risk!

Fox has a knack for delivering offbeat shows like The Masked Singer and Farmer Wants A Wife, but this one takes the cake. Stars On Mars has an out-of-this-world format in which celebrities compete in challenges whilst also challenging themselves and each other. It's a lot to take in but I'm on board with the show after its premiere mainly because these three celebrity cast members already made it a blast to watch.

William Shatner is a fine host for Stars On Mars, but he's just an honorable mention in this story. Below are the stars that made the premiere a hit for me, and hopefully, they'll stick around long enough to keep me invested in the rest of the season. Actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse could've made this list but will also get an honorable mention after being voted off in the premiere.

(Image credit: Fox)

Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter's red hairstyle might've been the center of conversation prior to the Stars On Mars premiere, but the actress' scenes were some of the highlights of the first episode. Winter was a blast to watch because of how hilarious she was, whether it was intentional or not. The actress mistook former pro cyclist Lance Armstrong for astronaut Neil Armstrong and was a splash of positive Gen-Z energy amongst a mainly older group of competitors. I'm very excited to see her continue to compete in this big follow-up to Modern Family, even if she isn't quite up to date on all the historical facts needed for life on Mars.

(Image credit: Fox)

Marshawn Lynch

If you've watched Marshawn Lynch's episode in Murderville, you'd already know he's among the funniest former professional athletes acting in Hollywood. The former running back previously proved that with his cameo appearance on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and he's proving it again on Stars On Mars. Lynch was a competent leader in the team's first mission and wasn't afraid to tell people how he thought things really were. I particularly liked the brief tension he had with Lance Armstrong when he asked whether or not cycling was a real sport. Having someone who will stir the pot is always necessary for entertaining reality television, and I think Lynch could be one of those pot-stirrers that propels this show to greatness.

(Image credit: Fox)

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey took some time off from the WWE and joined Stars On Mars, but you'd think she was still in the ring based on this first episode. Even though she's not fighting anyone, Rousey's competitive spirit burned bright in the first challenge, and it's clear she's looking to prove she's the best participant as often as she possibly can. I imagine that will cause some tension with her castmates down the road, especially if they're paired with her and not pulling their weight. I could see Rousey getting in someone's face and screaming if she's pushed to do so, but we'll just have to wait and see what the rest of this season holds.

Stars On Mars airs on Fox on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Those who missed the premiere can catch the episode the next day with their Hulu subscription and catch up before the next episode.