See Andrew Garfield’s A+ Face As A Fan Tries To Make Him Admit He’s In Avengers: Secret Wars

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth franchise, and it's constantly expanding with new projects in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Those of us who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were shocked when Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returned as Spider-Man on No Way Home, and have been wondering if it might happen again in upcoming Marvel movies. And a recent viral video showed Garfield's reaction as a fan tried to trick him him into admitting he's in Avengers: Secret Wars.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars is basically nothing, but the multiversal story means just about any character could pop up. Following Spider-Man: No Way Home's ending, fans are hoping to see the previous Peter Parkers make another appearance. A video on Instagram showed Andrew Garfield at a convention, where a fan tests his reaction by saying he'll be in Secret Wars. Check it out below:

Garfield kept a good poker face, but that was still enough for the fan in question to think he caught him. Only time will tell if/when the Oscar-nominated actor actually gets another swing as Spider-Man, or if this interaction was really not a clue at all.

Of course, the Tick, Tick...BOOM! actor has been known to fib in order to the guard the secrets of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Andrew Garfield notoriously lied for years about his return as Spider-Man in No Way Home, so it's not like fans can really take what he says at face value. Or in this case, what his facial reaction to a fan question might say.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was a record-breaking success for the MCU, and stands in stark juxtaposition to recent misses like Eternals or The Marvels' box office flop. And as such, it seems like a no brainer (from the outside at least) to bring back Maguire and Garfield sometime down the line. But the studio hasn't officially confirmed this will happen, with fans debating when it might happen online.

It remains to be seen if Garfield will actually pop up in Doomsday or Secret Wars, but it wouldn't be totally surprising if they did. Another option for them to return to the big screen would be in the developing Spider-Man: Brand New Day. That blockbuster is expected to begin filming this summer, and will finally continue the narrative of Tom Holland's threequel. Doctor Strange's spell saw the entire world forget who Peter Parker was, so perhaps his fellow Spider-Men will be the only people who still remember who he is. The three Peter Parkers had great chemistry on screen, so why not give them another adventure together?

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Thunderbolts* on May 2nd as part of the 2025 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see if/when Garfield plays Spider-Man again.