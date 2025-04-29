One Week Before Diddy’s Sex-Trafficking Trial, A Judge Handed Him Another Legal Loss

In just a matter of days, P. Diddy’s trial will begin in New York, and the 55-year-old rapper will be tried for several federal crimes. His legal team has been making preparations over the past several months in order to build their defense. Amid that, there’s been a conflict regarding whether claims from newly unearthed evidence can be used during the trial. The rapper’s representation has been looking to limit that. Now, however, a judge just dealt Diddy – who also wanted to change the court date – something of a setback on that front.

Diddy – whose real name is Sean Combs – is facing federal charges of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, racketeering and more, which he’s pleaded not guilty to. At the heart of his indictment are claims that he coerced individuals to engage in sexual acts as part of his much-discussed “Freak Off” parties. New evidence just arose on that front, with Combs’ team arguing that it shouldn’t be added to the case. However, Judge Arun Subramanian just ruled to allow fresh sex-trafficking evidence related to the Freaks Offs.

There is an exception to that decision as reported by People. One of Puff Daddy’s ex-employees made claims of forced labor against him, and those allegations will not be used as evidence in the trial. Nevertheless, the embattled Sean John figurehead’s legal team is displeased with having to contend with “a mountain of new allegations,” which were shared far after the deadline for submissions. They argue that it’s “impossible for the defense to investigate and respond to those new allegations in the next two weeks.”

Prosecutors, however, believe they’re well within their rights to incorporate this latest batch of evidence. It’s their contention that “the defendant's request is yet another pretextual attempt to exclude powerful evidence against him without a proper legal basis.” According to them, the defense has had an ample amount of time to respond to the newer claims. The prosecutors also claim that this latest response from Diddy’s team marks “transparent attempt to narrow the scope of the proof against him at trial by any means necessary, and to yet again make a last-ditch effort to secure an adjournment of trial.”

This isn’t the first time that Diddy’s legal team has filed documents to prevent additional information from being added to the legal proceedings. As the rapper faces multiple lawsuits revolving around alleged sex-trafficking and violence, his team initiated a motion to keep details from those from being roped into the federal case. The lawyers were also seeking to prevent the 2016 footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie Ventura (his former girlfriend who’s willing to testify) from being used. However, it’s been ruled that it can be included.

Despite the setbacks, Sean Combs has seen a few wins ahead of his trial. Producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones is suing Combs for sexually harassing and assaulting him sometime between September 2022 and November 2023 and some of those claims were thrown out. Earlier in April, the rapper hit another legal victory when a suit from a Jane Doe was thrown out altogether, because she did not publicly identify herself as ordered by the court.

At this point, we can only speculate as to what will transpire during the sex-trafficking trial, which will kick off with jury selection on May 5. What is known is that P. Diddy’s legal team is devising its defense, with one argument revolving around the rapper’s alleged status as a swinger. Time will tell whether that and other points will prove sufficient in arguing against the trafficking claims connected to the Freak Offs.