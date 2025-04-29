Eva Longoria Has A Hilarious Take On A Possible Desperate Housewives Reboot

There are many reboots and revivals happening these days, and it’s always a question of what could be next. Considering Desperate Housewives has surprisingly aged so well, could fans ever revisit Wisteria Lane in the future? Teri Hatcher previously shared her reboot thoughts, pointing out that it wouldn’t make sense for her character, Susan, after the show killed off the love of her life. Now, co-star Eva Longoria shared her own hilarious take on a possible new series.

Longoria portrayed Gabrielle Solis on all eight seasons of the ABC mystery dramedy, and even though she and the Desperate Housewives cast are pretty busy these days, that isn’t stopping her interest in a potential return. She’s previously expressed her interest in doing a reboot, but while guesting on Watch What Happens Live, the actress shared her thoughts on what her character would certainly not be doing, and I'm amused that this was one of the first things that came to her mind:

I can't sleep with any more people on that street. I have slept with every person on the street, as did Nicollette Sheridan.

She certainly doesn’t give Gabby enough credit, especially since so much would have definitely changed since the show’s finale in 2012. You can't tell me every single person on that street would still be living there without anyone moving. But it’s still hilarious to think about. As well, it gives fans perspective for what Desperate Housewives’ run was like for the actress.

That being said, on top of Gabby perhaps needing a new social activity, Longoria admitted that creator Marc Cherry would be the hardest to convince to get a revival going. Alas, her reasoning makes sense.

[Marc] feels like we've exhausted the characters.

Desperate Housewives managed to give audiences a pretty good ending, which isn't always a guarantee for shows that last so long. Even despite some backstage drama involving Nicolette Sheridan's numerous claims against Cherry, including assault, wrongful termination, and battery, the spicy drama still remains a favorite among fans. Whether or not it will ever actually make a comeback is unknown, but it wouldn’t be too surprising, especially considering it once topped TV ratings for a year. But Cherry will likely need to hear an undeniably amazing idea to make an about face..

If Desperate Housewives were to return, it sounds like Eva Longoria would want to switch things up for Gabby, and I can’t say I blame her. The series ended with Gabby starting her own online shopper company with the help of Carlos, and getting her own show on the Home Shopping Network, leading the couple to move to a mansion in Los Angeles. It would be interesting to see what she’s up to after all these years and how much she has changed.

Even if Desperate Housewives doesn’t get a reboot in the future, fans can always watch it with a Hulu subscription. Plus, it’s one of many shows like Pretty Little Liars, so there are plenty of other series to become obsessed with once that binge is over. Perhaps a return to Wisteria Lane will happen at some point, since you never know what could happen.