I'm Loving The Fear Street Trilogy Easter Egg In Netflix's New Prom Queen Trailer, But It Raises A Key Concern I Have
Death has a lot of dates in Shadyside...
As a child of the era where Fear Street books were as prevalent as Calvin & Hobbes collections at the book fair, seeing Netflix release its 2021 trilogy of terrifying adaptations made my dark heart melt. Going into the 2025 movie schedule, that flame reignited when Fear Street: Prom Queen’s announcement video promised a new entry for a May debut.
So after having finally seen the trailer, I think this latest slasher throwback looks to die for; while also being concerned about how the series could potentially move forward. And no, I’m not talking about how according to that timestamp on the trailer, this prom would be held on a very manic Monday.
Fear Street: Prom Queen’s Easter Egg Invokes The Spirit Of Fear Street: Part 2 - 1978
Oooh baby, I do know what it’s worth, to have another Fear Street flick on Earth. Director/co-writer Matt Palmer looks to have crafted a worthy follow-up to Leigh Janiak’s previous Fear Street trilogy, full of era appropriate fashion and needle drops. But of course, this is Shadyside we’re dealing with; and the historic curse that holds the town in its grip is still very much in effect.
That leads to a moment that both pleased and concerned me, as we see a quick glimpse of the Camp Nightwing mural you see pictured above. While we know what Fear Street: Part 2 - 1978’s ending meant for the overall story, seeing the effect those events have on the town’s youth a decade on certainly sounds like a fun idea. However, this bit of continuity has me thinking about the future - which gives me a very specific axe to grind.
I Hope Future Fear Street Installments Don't Bypass Standalone Stories Just For Connective Tissue
Continuity is something I’ll always value in an extended universe like Fear Street, as it allows me to use my Netflix subscription to revisit the impressive gore anytime I want. At the same time, looking back at author R.L. Stine’s anthology series has me longing for self-contained stories in this universe.
Yes, I loved the trilogy arcs that would pop up on a recurring basis; which is part of why I will never shut up about how The Cataluna Chronicles deserves the same movie adaptation treatment The Prom Queen got. But at the same time, one-offs like this 1992 entry, as well as dozens of others such as Double Date and The Wrong Number, all existed as isolated stories in the Shadyside universe.
While “The Curse of Shadyside” can still be present in these stories, and maybe even influence some of them, I really hope that the Fear Street films will branch out past slashers that simply build on the lore of that curse. Sometimes your maniac killer is a jilted lover who wants you to themselves; and not a person possessed by an ancient evil.
And before anyone thinks I’m getting my hopes up here, R.L. Stine admitted in a THR interview back in January that there are three new movies being developed. So if Fear Street: Prom Queen’s May 23rd release is crowned a slashing success, we might get to have this conversation again.
Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.
