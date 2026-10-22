Friends Crossword Puzzle: The One With All The Places
Calling all Friends fans!
I've had Friends on the brain lately, so the timing seemed right to focus this week's quiz on the beloved '90s sitcom. This particular quiz is themed entirely around locations featured in the series, whether they be fictional or real. How this crossword puzzle works is pretty straightforward: we give you the clue about the place, you guess the place! There are also a few "Whose Apartment" questions, where the answer is a person (or people).
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Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and obsessing over the best movies and TV shows. She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
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