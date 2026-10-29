Every Clue In This Crossword Puzzle Is From A John Hughes Movie

For this week's movie quiz, we're thinking all about John Hughes movies. If you're a neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie when it comes to classic comedies from the '80s (and beyond), as I am, this crossword puzzle is right up your alley (hint, hint). We're going to give you the character and the movie that was either written or directed by John Hughes (or both), and you just need to name the actor who played the character.

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