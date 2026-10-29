Every Clue In This Crossword Puzzle Is From A John Hughes Movie
I can remember lots of things.
For this week's movie quiz, we're thinking all about John Hughes movies. If you're a neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie when it comes to classic comedies from the '80s (and beyond), as I am, this crossword puzzle is right up your alley (hint, hint). We're going to give you the character and the movie that was either written or directed by John Hughes (or both), and you just need to name the actor who played the character.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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