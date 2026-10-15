A Crossword Puzzle Is All About Celebrities With October Birthdays
Every clue is about an actor who was born in October.
We've reached the halfway point of the month, so what better time to dedicate a movie quiz entirely to celebrities who are celebrating their birthdays in October? Don't worry, you won't need to know any of the celebrities' exact birthdays to ace this test. In fact, you'll have an easier time solving all of the clues in the crossword puzzle below if you're familiar with their body of work. We'll give you a clue about who the actor is, and you guess the name.
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Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and obsessing over the best movies and TV shows. She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
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