Spoiler alert! This story discusses the ultimate winners of the reality competition series Win the Mall, now available with a Netflix subscription.

Somehow Netflix has become the place to go if you want to watch a reality TV competition set in an unexpected location. (Hey, Wonka’s The Golden Ticket, I’m looking at you.) I enjoyed and see more potential in Win the Mall in the future, the one thing that became immediately clear is that I would like to see more of the actual mall itself.

It’s a simple idea. I mean, who hasn’t thought about at least spending the night in a mall, going on a shopping spree, and having free rein of the food court before sleeping in one of the mattress store’s beds? Clearly, it’s not just me, or there wouldn’t be this 2026 TV schedule release. I just wish we could have seen even more of the mall!

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(Image credit: Netflix)

If You're Going To Set A Reality TV Competition In A Mall, You Really Should Let Us See More Of The Mall!

When you move 10 teams of two contestants into a shopping mall to compete for a $1 million grand prize, it feels like you should have a plan to incorporate the mall as much as possible. Part shopping spree and part social strategy, players are dropped into a real mall, but the fake storefronts make it challenging to fully utilize the mall itself, leaving it all to feel a bit disconnected at times.

The shopping spree challenges are the most fun because they see the teams ripping through the stores to guess what things cost to get close to their given dollar amount. It best embraces the chaos and energy of a shopping mall, especially on Black Friday. Something felt perfectly fitting about book-ending the season with shopping sprees, to introduce us to the competitors in the beginning and to narrow it down to the ultimate winner at the end. But that left six episodes in between where I wish I could have seen more of the actual mall.

There are a lot of challenges that take place adjacent to the stores, but I wish they’d found a better way to incorporate them. There’s a Starbucks in play, but we never really see the inside of it. And there’s a KFC boasted about for its lounge, but they only briefly hang out there. I just feel like there could have been some inventive ways to incorporate some of the stores themselves instead of having so many challenges set in the center space.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Still, This Is What I’m Loving About the Reality Competition Series

Surprisingly, one of the highlights of Win the Mall is TikTok creator-turned-host Haley Baylee, who is truly delightful. She’s a likable host who can wear anything and look like she’s on a runway, but she also never takes herself too seriously, being goofy when she needs to be and taking on a more serious persona while tempting contestants with possible game advantages.

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Whether there’s ever another season of Win the Mall or not, I hope that we get to see more of her in the future. If we do get more, I just hope they can find a way to be more inventive in showing off more of the mall or even some “mall employees.” I liked a lot of the rest of the setup, and the contestants who ultimately won, but one possible idea is to incorporate some sort of sidekick for Haley Baylee who could be more directly related to the mall itself and could work as a bridge between the setting and the contestants. Just spitballing here.

There are a lot of great Netflix reality TV shows these days to choose from, including Squid Game: The Challenge, based on their own scripted programming. And while it wasn’t perfect, Win the Mall was entertaining and creative enough that I’d definitely watch another season. Don't let this one be a one and done, Netflix.