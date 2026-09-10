The Crossword Puzzle Is Entirely About Adam Sandler Movies
Think you're an Adam Sandler movie expert?
Adam Sandler's been making us laugh and charming us with his movies for decades now. And as funny as the former Saturday Night Live star can be, we've also seen him deliver some excellent dramatic performances. If you're a fan of his body of work on screen, and have been following his movies over the years, you should be able to ace this week's movie quiz. All of the clues in the quiz below are focused on Sandler's work. How many can you solve?
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Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and obsessing over the best movies and TV shows. She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
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