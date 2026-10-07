I Was So Distracted By Noah Schnapp Asking To Do Pilates With Jennifer Aniston, I Nearly Missed Her Friends Nod

It may have been a while since Friends went off the air (we won’t count the years), but the cast is still throwing out references when I least expect it. Though I wouldn’t have guessed a Stranger Things alum would ever be a part of the fun. In fact, I was recently so distracted by Noah Schnapp asking to do pilates with Jennifer Aniston that it nearly made me miss her Friends nod.

The actress hared a feel-good “Sunday Love” Instagram post that gave us a little peak at cute dogs, living life, and even a promotion for her boyfriend Jim Curtis’ latest book, The Book of Possibility. Right in the middle of the post was the perfect Friends reference, and no it wasn’t a chick or a duck. While Rachel Green is the character she’s most like , Aniston can be seen wearing a “My Eyes!” Phoebe sweatshirt and even mimicking her co-star Lisa Kudrow’s actions from the iconic s Friends cene. Check it out:

The scene in question happens in Season 5, Episode 14 “The One Where Everybody Finds Out,” and the shirt is showing the moment where Phoebe found out about Monica and Chandler. After it was revealed in the two-part Season 4 finale that the two long-time pals slept together in London, there was a half-season-long arc of sneaking around. That is, until everyone found out. The moment came when Phoebe and Rachel were checking out Ugly Naked Guy’s apartment with Ross when she caught 'Mondler' in the act, which led to her freaking out and going “My eyes! My eyes!”

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I’m so glad I didn’t miss the fan-favorite moment, but I swear it’s not my fault. Seeing Will Byers commenting on Rachel Green’s post was very distracting! Apparently, the Stranger Things star follows the actress, and was not shy about getting a request in. Schnapp definitely took the cheesecake with his invite:

I wanna do Pilates with you.

However, does Schnapp have Unagi? Because that answer is a deal-breaker.

Listen, I do know Schnapp isn’t the only celebrity superfan of the sitcom. Only Murders star Selena Gomez binges the sitcom on her days off , and really who could blame her? Then soccer legend David Beckham surprised me when he appeared in Friends: The Reunion to gush about his favorite show. He may be the first celebrity to ask to work out with Aniston, though.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Friends has come up in the month of October. A docuseries is coming about the late Matthew Perry, though the Friends cast has chosen to not participate . The One About Matthew Perry will chronicle his life, career, and death in three parts, but an insider stated that Aniston would not be involved as she “doesn’t want to relive [his death] and have it be so public.” Another source claimed that the rest of the cast were asked and also declined, so the docuseries will instead focus on other people in his life. This will be available with a Netflix subscription on October 27.

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I'm excited about the documentary, and the I'm glad the legacy of Friends lives on, but I'm left with one big question: Will we find out if Aniston accepts the Pilates invite... and will she wear a Friends shirt?