Steven Spielberg Fans Should Ace This Movie Crossword Puzzle
Close Encounters Of The _____ (1977)
With Disclosure Day set to arrive on streaming for those with a Peacock subscription (beginning October 9th!), now seems like a great time to look back at some of the many movies directed by the legendary Steven Spielberg for this week's movie quiz. If you're a fan of his decades-long body of work, now's your chance to prove it! How many clues can you solve?
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Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and obsessing over the best movies and TV shows. She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
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