'Hawkeye' Episode 4 "Partners, Am I Right?" | Analysis & Review
By Katie Hughes , Sean O'Connell published
Spoiler warning, obviously.
Warning! This video contains spoilers for Marvel's Hawkeye on Disney+.
Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye) and Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop) are back and ready for some action in episode 4 of “Hawkeye,” now streaming on Disney+. CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor Sean O’Connell is here to discuss everything that landed for him…and a few things that didn’t.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 01:06 - Hawkeye Welcomes Yelena Belova Back Into The Fold
- 03:10 - Where is the Kingpin of Crime This Episode?
- 05:37 - Why We’re Over The LARPers
- 07:26 - The Master Of The Watch & Its Owner
- 09:26 - Outro
Katie was born and raised in St. Louis, and got her degree in Journalism even though she was the first to raise her hand when a professor asked "who here hates reporting?" She loves everything about editing video content, which probably stems from her obsession with movies and TV since she was young. When she's not dominating at Scene It? or crafting a video, she's probably snuggling with her dog or re-watching Game of Thrones for the seventh time.
