Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin Showed Off His Sweet Gymnastic Moves, And Fans Had All The Miles Morales Comments

Caleb McLaughlin is fresh off the Stranger Things finale, which means he’s got more time than he’s ever had to take another big role. Fans are already pitching him to be in one of the upcoming Spider-Man movies as our live-action Miles Morales after the 24-year-old shared some incredible gymnastics moves.

On Monday morning, Caleb McLaughlin posted a series of videos of him flying through the air with a series of gymnast moves, captioning it “spinjutsu.” Check it out:

Now, you may not know it, but McLaughlin actually has a rather physical resume to his name, between having a background in not only gymnastics, but dance types like ballet, tap and jazz. His career actually started when he was cast as Simba in the Broadway version of The Lion King. It's great to see him showing off his skills in this area as he moves on from Stranger Things, but we have to point out the common theme in the comment section.

“Okay Spider-Man🔥” - @sanilovesmusic

“Bro is ready for Miles Morales holyyy” - @rodrigo_a361

“okay miles morales I see you 👀” - @realdonshea

“Rd let’s start the protest MILES WE GOT U 🔥🔥🔥🔥” - @keetheartist_

“Miles!?!? Is that you!???” - @ctrlkdeckentkingpin

“Bro would actually kill it as Miles” - @radelortiz

Yeah, we can totally see this. The actor would be a solid choice to play Miles Morales, and he actually made our own list of actors who should play the live-action role months ago. I mean it’s only a matter of time before the MCU casts its Miles Morales, and McLaughlin already has some high-flying skills at his disposal he could bring to it.

McLaughlin actually called playing Miles Morales “a dream role” to Time just a couple of months ago while with his Stranger Things castmates. Funny enough, he’s already got an in for the MCU given Sadie Sink is set to be in Spider-Man: Brand New Day with Tom Holland, but it hasn’t been revealed officially what role she’ll play.

When Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was asked about when Miles Morales will be part of upcoming Marvel movies last July, he said that they’ve been told by Sony “to stay away” from the character until the animated franchise “finishes.” That note could definitely put a damper on McLaughlin’s chances at the role – especially since Beyond The Spider-Verse doesn’t come out until 2027. But hey, you never know what the studio is really cooking up!

Caleb McLaughlin does have another role already lined up post-Stranger Things. The actor is voicing the leading role in Sony’s animated sports movie, Goat, where plays a goat with dreams to “roarball.” It’s coming to theaters on February 13. It’s great to see the actor already branching out his career following the Netflix phenomenon, but this Miles Morales casting idea is just too good to forget!