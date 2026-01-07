How Is Outlander Going To Wrap Up? One Thing I Was Surprised Sam Heughan Admitted

Sassenachs have had to be a patient lot over the past decade or so, but we’re now close to a very important event: the 2026 TV premiere of Outlander Season 8, which will be the last set of episodes. Fans have already gotten hints about the story which will be at play, and know that the season will give us the “traditional feels” of what’s come before, but what we still don’t know is just how the beloved series will end. When asked about that, star Sam Heughan definitely surprised me by admitting something wild.

What Did Sam Heughan Say About How Outlander Is Going To End?

Even though the debut of Outlander Season 8 won’t be until March 6, the show actually completed filming way back in the fall of 2024. This means that we know things like the final read-through was emotional and have even been shown the new, tear-jerking opening credits. But, we still have no clue how one of the sexiest, romantic shows on television will end the journey of Claire and Jamie Fraser and their large group of family and friends.

When speaking with People about the time traveling drama recently, Sam Heughan made a wild admission, especially considering how long ago filming wrapped and how close we are to the final season airing:

We don't really know how it ends. We kind of know, but we shall see in the edit ourselves.

Now, obviously, it’s important to keep many essential plot points secret prior to the release of a new season, and this can be especially true for a show based on a series of novels which is, itself, not quite finished yet. Though author Diana Gabaldon is still writing her tenth and final Outlander book, the Starz drama will need a definite end of some sort, but it sounds like Heughan and his co-stars haven’t been clued into what that is just yet, which is kinda unbelievable.

How, you’re probably wondering, is that even possible? Well, showrunner Matthew B. Roberts, when speaking to Vanity Fair not long ago, revealed the probable answer. After noting that the premiere will deliver lots of answers for viewers “right off the bat,” he also said that worries about “security reasons” led them to film several endings for the show.

As Heughan said, it’ll be up to the final edit to determine which of those endings is accurate to the story Roberts wanted to tell. And, it’s clear that the showrunner wants to keep that info as close to the vest as long as humanly possible, if the cast hasn’t even been told at this point. So, what does the actor know about what fans will see in Outlander’s final season? Apparently, it’s all about:

Reconciliation… war and eternity.

Wow. All of those are pretty major ideas, but “eternity” certainly has my ears pricked. If this means that we’ll finally get an answer to the “Jamie’s ghost” question, then I’ll likely be totally happy with whatever else happens.