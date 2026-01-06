The X-Men's Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Is Finally Online, And I'm Nervous About Those Sentinels

The Marvel Cinematic Universe consistently treats fans to new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. But arguably the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which will be a mysterious multiversal story featuring multiple teams of heroes. Following the teasers with Captain America and Thor, we got a new one featuring the stars of the X-Men movies, but I'm worried about how the villainous Sentinels will look.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday has been limited, but that's changing thanks to the marketing campaign finally kicking off. The Doomsday cast announcement confirmed the X-Men would appear, and in the above clip we got our first glimpse of Patrick Stewart's Professor X, Ian McKellen's Magneto, and James Marsden's Cyclops. The latter seems to have some Sentinels moving around behind him, but will they have a comic-accurate design?

The trailer ends on Cyclops taking off his visor, and letting out his optic blast at full power towards and unseen enemy. Sentinels can seemingly be seen in the background of that final shot, and I'm hoping that we finally get a satisfying design for the giant robots. After all, they've had a storied history throughout the X-Men franchise.

While Sentinels have a long history in the comics and animated projects, they've been somewhat difficult to adapt into live-action. X-Men: The Last Stand briefly featured them in a Danger Room training session, but they didn't get their time in the sun until Days of Future Past. And while the futuristic version of the robots were terrifying, not everyone loved the version of them that appeared in the 1970's story. So Doomsday has the potential to finally bring a satisfying version of the villains to moviegoers who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Sentinels aside, there are a ton of questions about exactly how the mutants will fit into the narrative of Doomsday. Some assume that the universe they occupy will be the one briefly seen in The Marvels' credits scene, where Monica Rambeau met Kelsey Grammer's Beast. But since Teyonah Parris wasn't confirmed to appear in the next Avengers movie, maybe it'll be another universe altogether. Seriously, my head is spinning.

Since the MCU's inception, fans have been hoping to see the X-Men included in the shared universe. Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox finally opened the door for this to happen, and a few projects have peppered in mutants such as Doctor Strange 2 and The Marvels. But Doomsday marks the fist time that the team of heroes will finally be assembled, and fans are curious about exactly how that'll work.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully a full trailer focused on the movie's storyline is released sooner rather than later.