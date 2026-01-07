The Traitors Cast Was Asked About Their 'Most Traitorous' Moments, And I Am Obsessed With Donna Kelce's Response

It honestly feel like I've waited forever but, finally, the 2026 TV schedule is here, which means a new season of The Traitors is getting closer! I've been excited for this one ever since the cast reveal, and I'm not giddy for another reason. During a recent interview, the cast was asked about their "most traitorous" moments. The response that really caught my eye was that of Donna Kelce, and I can't wait to see how she interacts with others inside the castle.

At present, Donna Kelce is known as the mother of NFL greats Jason and Travis Kelce and the future mother-in-law to pop icon Taylor Swift. She's now in a position to cement herself within the history of reality TV. I'm psyched to see Donna get the spotlight and show up in The Traitors, and her response to EW asking her the "most traitorous" thing she's ever done has me obsessed with her:

That I can mention? Oh, dear, I don’t even know if I can talk about it. But at times you trick people just because it’s fun to do. And we’ll leave it at that.

So many of the other responses were fielded by people with media training or by those who could easily reference past appearances on different shows. Donna Kelce is, for lack of a better term, a civilian hanging out amongst a bunch of reality TV stars. At the same time, she's also used to being around famous people, thanks to her sons, which may make her the most chill and authentic person heading into The Traitors.

More On The Traitors (Image credit: Euan Cherry/Peacock) The Traitors' UK Added A Cool Twist That I've Been Hoping To See In The U.S. Version

As chill as she may seem, cast member Caroline Stanbury said many of the cast were intimidated by Kelce's presence during the game. Perhaps it wasn't so much that targeting Kelce was scary because of anything she might do, but rather how Swifties would react toward the reality star who sent her home.

Something else I like about Donna Kelce's The Traitors casting is that I feel she's unlikely to use it to angle for another reality TV competition show. I think that will show what it's like to see someone who is strictly there to play the game, and perhaps not create moments that guarantee them a slot on reality TV. If this results in her getting an invitation to compete on The Amazing Race or Survivor, however, I wouldn't be mad.

The Kelce brothers couldn't spoil how Donna performed on The Traitors, mainly because she wouldn't tell them. That said, they feel as though if she had won, they would've found out by now. While the odds are probably better than not that Jason and Travis are right, I prefer to think that Mama Kelce has the ultimate poker face and will shock her kids as being one of the people to make it to the very end.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

The Traitors Season 4 is coming to Peacock, and there's some other great stuff on there as well. Tune into the latest hits from NBC and Bravo by subscribing to Peacock TV. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

The Traitors returns for Season 4 on Peacock on Thursday, January 8th. I'm eager to see who the first Traitors of the season will be and, as a Big Brother fan, I'm hoping the alums participating this season put on a better show than the previous contestants.