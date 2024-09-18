How ESPN Allegedly Reacted To Adrian Wojnarowski's Surprise Retirement, And Who They Might Get To Replace Him

Few sports journalists have arguably managed to forge a career like Adrian Wojnarowski’s. The esteemed NBA insider has long been seen as one of the leading professionals in the business, and his breaking-news stories or “Woj bombs” are legendary. Well, we’ve now reached the end of an era, as Wojnarowski just announced his retirement not just from ESPN but from journalism. Now, thanks to a new report, we have alleged details on the sports conglomerate’s reaction to the news as well as who it might seek to replace Woj.

Adrian Wojnarowski took to social media earlier to announce his retirement news on Wednesday. The 55-year-old veteran journalist shared a sentimental message, in which he reflected on his lengthy career and thanked ESPN for having been able to work there for the past several years. Check out the Instagram post with his message down below:

To say that this was big news to fans of the media personality would be an understatement, and it seems that employees at the Disney-owned sports entity were shocked as well. One staffer spoke to Front Office Sports , saying “I’m floored.” Another employee spoke to the news outlet, casting doubt that the network could find a suitable replacement. The person apparently said, “There’s only one Woj.”

Nevertheless, ESPN is indeed in a position in which it must replace one of its most iconic contributors. On that note, Front Office Sports also reports that the company will probably court noted NBA insider Shams Charania or Chris Haynes, who formerly worked for the network. Most notably, Charania was actually mentored by Woj while they both worked at Yahoo! Sports. Either him or Haynes would admittedly be solid picks for the big job.

Adrian Wojnarowski’s sports journalism career began in the ‘80s and, by 1997, he joined The Record. In 2007, he joined Yahoo! Sports, where he earned significant notoriety for his massive scoops. That level of popularity is arguably what led ESPN to court and recruit him in 2017.

As noted by FOS, Woj made $7 million per year and, now that he’s opted out of his contract with two to three years left on it, he’ll leave $15-20 million on the table. Now, that he’s left the journalism field, Wojnarowski is joining his alma mater, St. Bonaventure, as the general manager of the men’s basketball team.

Since announcing his departure, Woj has received massive praise from his peers, including Stephen A. Smith (who’s been pursuing other opportunities outside ESPN). Smith took to X to lament his buddy’s departure but to wish him the best moving forward.

The past few years alone have seen major staffing changes at ESPN. Following a controversy involving Rachel Nichols, Maria Taylor exited in 2021, and Kenny Mayne left that same year. The network also laid off Mark Jackson along with several others during the summer of 2023, which was a development that distressed not only longtime viewers but disappointed Paul Finebaum and other employees as well.

If anything, I’m just glad that Adrian Wojnarowski is able to go out on his own terms and make a move that he’s excited about. To say that he’ll surely be missed will be an understatement, but the work he’s done will surely be remembered by those who’ve long enjoyed quality journalism.