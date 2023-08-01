Reggie Miller, Arsenio Hall And More Reach Out After Mark Jackson Confirms He Was Laid Off By ESPN
The entertainment community is showing up for the analyst in a big way.
Like so many other media companies, ESPN has been finding ways to cut costs and ultimately downsize amid the changing TV landscape. Those methods ultimately contributed to a number of high-profile layoffs. Jalen Rose, Suzy Kolber, Max Kellerman and Jeff Van Gundy are only a few of the major pundits to be released by the sports giant lately. Earlier this week, it was also reported that Van Gundy’s frequent cohort in the broadcast booth, Mark Jackson, had also been let go as well. Jackson himself confirmed the news with a personal statement and, after he did that, Reggie Miller, Arsenio Hall and more stars lent their support.
What Mark Jackson Said About Being Laid Off From ESPN
58-year-old Mark Jackson – a former NBA player and coach – opened up about his occupational status Monday evening. The ex-New York Knick shared his thoughts via an Instagram post, in which he admitted that he did not expect the company’s decision. Nevertheless, Jackson expressed an ample amount of gratitude for his years with the brand:
The former Golden State Warriors coach first began calling games for the Disney-owned corporation in 2006 before departing in 2011. He eventually returned to the network in 2014 and had been working up to this point. During his tenure, he most notably called games with Jeff Van Gundy and Mike Breen. Both men and a few others received shout outs in Mark Jackson’s message:
He closed out his statement by wishing “greater measures of success” to the remaining team at ESPN and emphasized that he vacates his position with “gratitude.” Those sentiments were certainly classy, and the same can be said about the reactions to the message.
How Reggie Miller, Kenny Smith And More Stars Responded To Mark Jackson’s Exit
The fan-favorite media personality’s post was flooded with positive messages from other notable media pundits. TNT commentator and Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller sent some words of encouragement:
Ex-talk show host Arsenio Hall weighed in as well. Like Reggie Miller, he expressed hope in regard to what might lie ahead for Mark Jackson:
Someone who had a considerable amount of praise for the on-air talent was none other than former NFL player Terrell Owens. He commended his buddy for the way in which he’s handling his job situation:
The outpouring of love is nothing short of sweet, and one would imagine that the former game-day analyst appreciates it. Check out other reactions below:
- 'Hand down man down! '. Keep shooting. - Kenny Smith
- 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 - Isaiah Thomas
- You have no idea how much you inspired me on and off the court 🙏🙏🙏 - Ryan Hollins
- Legend 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 - Breyon Prescott
ESPN has lost a considerable amount of talent over the past several years – and for a plethora of reasons. Maria Taylor departed in 2021 following a highly publicized situation involving former company employee Rachel Nichols. Veteran journalist Kenny Mayne suprisingly exited as well, while Paul Pierce was fired after sharing a racy social media post. Of course, these latest cuts were finance-based, and pundit Paul Finebaum opened up about them, saying that they marked “the worst day in my 10 years” with the corporation.
The general public can’t speak to the atmosphere at the company right now. However, from the outside looking in, it’s probably surprising to see someone like Mark Jackson let go. If we’re to be optimistic, he does have plenty of broadcasting experience, and there’s a chance he’ll get picked up elsewhere as his friends suggest.
I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
