ESPN Is Reportedly Thinking Of Shaking Up Its NBA Broadcasting Team Next Season, And I'm Sad That One Popular Name May Be On Their Way Out

ESPN has been in the proverbial hot seat as of late, with critics speaking out on everything from its NFL draft coverage to how it may handle Inside The NBA, which it acquired from TNT. Now, it appears there's more chatter surrounding the network, as reports suggest it's looking to shake up the commentary team it currently employs for NBA games. As Richard Jefferson, Doris Burke and Mike Breen prepare for the 2025 NBA Finals, a report is circulating that it'll be their last series as a trio.

This three commentators have served as ESPN's go-to team for NBA coverage for a little while now, but it's looking like that lineup may not remain in tact, according to The Athletic. While two names of this bunch seem to be locked in as part of the network's broadcasting team on game day going forward, one of them may be headed elsewhere.

In a new report, it's alleged that ESPN's Doris Burke does not have a guaranteed spot on the network's commentary team for the 2025-2026 NBA season. As for Mike Breen, he's already secured to a multi-year contract, and it's specifically noted that Richard Jefferson is expected to be re-signed after sparking interest from Amazon and its basketball coverage.

It's been a shaky road, as the Disney-run sports brand attempts to fill broadcasting slots. Its current NBA coverage team came to be after the company lost two pundits over coaching jobs. Doc Rivers was replaced by former player JJ Redick when he joined the Milwaukee Bucks, and Redick was replaced by Jefferson after accepting a challenging job as coach of the Lakers.

2025 has been quite a year for ESPN and broadcasters, as the network has contended with Shannon Sharpe stepping away amidst legal troubles as well as Stephen A. Smith feuding with LeBron James. While I'm not saying controversy could steer the network away from making a decision about its broadcasting team, there may be some viewers whoa re dissatisfied about the decision to take Doris Burke out of the mix.

It's definitely not uncommon for ESPN to make changes to its staff or move personalities elsewhere. However, there is something sad about hearing that Doris Burke could potentially stop contributing to the network's NBA coverage. She was the first female broadcaster to serve as an NBA game analyst on a national level, and she joined the lead commentary team in 2023.

It's a relatively short tenure, but it's a spot that I feel that Doris Burke has earned as much as anyone else at the table. Of course, the contract situation detailed above limits the amount of change that can occur, and Mike Breen has a long history as a sports broadcaster, which could protect his position.

As for Richard Jefferson, I think it's clear that ESPN and other networks have leaned more into retaining former players over sports journalists on their staffs as of late. Jefferson also receives recognition as a former teammate of LeBron James, which only bolsters his popularity beyond his hilarious social media presence. I don't blame ESPN for allegedly wanting to keep him on NBA games, but it's still unfortunate that there's a chance we'll see Burke exit her post.

Of course, nothing is set in stone as of yet, and fans can still look forward to hearing Burke, Jefferson and Breen call the upcoming NBA Finals, which set to air on ABC beginning on Thursday, June 5th. It should be an exciting series between OKC and the Indiana Pacers, so even casual fans might want to tune in!