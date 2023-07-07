It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Still Gets Snubbed By Awards Shows, But Star Glenn Howerton Has The Best Reaction
It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia has been snubbed for years.
It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia has existed as one of the funniest shows on television for nearly 20 years now, but you wouldn't know it by looking at its lacking recognition from mainstream awards shows. In fact, there's even a meta Season 9 episode about the unfortunate trend titled "The Gang Tries Desperately To Win An Award." It's a peculiar part of the show's history, but the stars/creators have taken it in stride. For Glenn Howerton, it helps to remember that there are a lot of terrific filmmakers and performers who get even less recognition then they do.
Howerton has personally been at the subject of awards chatter in the last few months thanks to his acclaimed performance in the new movie Blackberry, and how that conversation has lined up with the annual snubbing of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia came up in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. He was asked about how it feels being talked about as a potential Oscar nominee, and he explained,
While never nominated in any of the major categories, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia has been nominated for an Emmy three times for Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy or Variety Program, and in 2016, it won the People's Choice Award for Favorite TV Comedy. Any recognition is obviously great, but that is not exactly an overwhelming amount if love being shown for a series that is presently in the midst of airing its sixteenth season.
The excellent work done by Glenn Howerton on the beloved FXX series may never earn the actor an Emmy nomination, but he certainly is appreciative of all the notice that he's gotten for his role in Blackberry – the film about the history behind the titular early smartphone. He plays businessman Jim Balsillie in the feature, and there is no lack of appreciation on his part about the buzz that he has been getting for his performance. Said Howerton,
After playing on the festival market in the early months of the year, Blackberry had a limited release in May, and it is now available for digital rental and purchase from online outlets including Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and Apple. The movie co-stars Jay Baruchel, Matt Johnson, Kelly Van der Burg and Martin Donovan, and it sports a 98 percent rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.
For those of you who can't get enough of Dennis Reynolds and the gang, new episodes of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia air on Wednesdays on FXX, and you can stream episodes with a Hulu subscription the next day.
NJ native who calls LA home and lives in a Dreamatorium. A decade-plus CinemaBlend veteran who is endlessly enthusiastic about the career he's dreamt of since seventh grade.
