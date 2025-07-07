Ahead Of It’s Always Sunny’s Golden Bachelor Episode, Danny DeVito Discussed The Dating Show In The Most Frank (Reynolds) Way Possible

Going into the anticipated seventeenth season of FX's It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, the episode with the most hype has been the second half of the crossover with Abbott Elementary – but that adventure isn't the only mingling that the long-running comedy series is doing with other small screen programming in the new run. Trailers for the show have revealed that there is also going to be a special parody of The Golden Bachelor with Danny DeVito's Frank Reynolds at the center, and while recently discussing it, the actor successfully channeled his character in the best way.

There is considerable distance between who Danny DeVito and Frank Reynolds are as personalities (the latter is objectively an absolutely awful human being), but there is some wonderful synchronicity between performer and role to be found in comments that the former recently gave to People about It's Always Sunny's upcoming Golden Bachelor episode. DeVito described the ABC reality show succinctly, saying,

It's about getting laid, right? That's the whole idea. Get some.

There's no dancing around the subject for DeVito. In the eyes of some, The Golden Bachelor is about an older single man looking to find a special someone with whom he can spend his remaining years. That certainly won't be how Frank Reynolds sees the show, however, as he will instead surely view it as a new way to find women to (in his parlance) "bang" and/or "plow."

As for Danny DeVito personally, does he think that he could potentially have a future on the dating show? Once again being comedically honest, the actor expressed that he isn't sure that he could keep up without some help from a doctor and a prescription pad:

A little old boost every once in a while. It would be a trail of blue pills, you know what I'm saying? This is terrible.

At present, we don't really have an idea of what to expect with the Golden Bachelor episode of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia beyond what we have briefly glimpsed in the trailers (such as a part to play for host Jesse Palmer). For example, we have no idea how the other members of the Sunny gang will play into the story. Still, DeVito is promising big laughs and says that there was a lot of fun had during production:

We had a ball doing it. They write such great stuff. If it's not on the page, it ain't on the stage.

Fans have been waiting a while for the return of the show, as the Season 16 finale first aired almost two full years ago, but It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia will finally be back this Wednesday, July 9 with the premiere episode titled "The Gang F***s Up Abbott Elementary."