How To Watch It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 16 Online And Stream Episodes From Anywhere

Watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16: Synopsis

After a wait of over a year, The Gang are back behind the bar of Paddy’s Pub for more excruciatingly hilarious antics – and we couldn’t be happier! Season 16 will see them deal with some of the world’s most vexing issues – inflation, gun control, mental health – in their uniquely idiotic way, while roping fan-favorite characters like The Waitress and Cricket back into their execrable orbit. Keep reading to find out how to watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 online.

This darkly funny sitcom is now the longest-running scripted comedy series in the US. Created by star Rob McElhenney back in 2005, the show revolves around four self-absorbed friends – Mac (McElhenney), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), his twin sister Dee (Kaitlyn Olson), and Charlie (Charlie Day) – and father figure Frank (Danny DeVito), as they get drunk, bicker, and repeatedly engage in a series of giddily reprehensible misadventure, like accidentally getting hooked on crack to qualify for welfare.

Last we saw, The Gang were navigating the dumpster fire that was 2020, with Charlie on a journey of self-discovery to Ireland during the pandemic. We return to find them cluelessly selling blow up furniture to combat worldwide inflation, trying to confiscate guns from the trigger-happy Frank, and demonstrating a sociopathic level of competitiveness at a "Boys vs Girls" bowling tournament.

Full of sly social commentary, gut-busting absurdity – and a cameo from Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston – fans won't want to miss a second of this critically acclaimed comedy. Read our guide below for how to watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 online from anywhere.

How to watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 in the US

Those with access to cable channel FXX can watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 weekly from Wednesday, June 7 at 10pm ET/PT, when the show will debut the first two episodes back-to-back. There are an anticipated 10 episodes in total, with one subsequently airing at the same time each week.

If you don’t have traditional cable but still want to watch the hit comedy series live, there are a few OTT options that offer a live stream of FXX.

FuboTV is an excellent cable replacement. Its entry-level Pro Plan comes with a lineup of over 100 channels at $74.99 a month. But if you’re new to the service, you can test waters before paying anything thanks to its 7-day FREE trial.

A more affordable, budget option is a Sling TV subscription. You’ll need to select its Sling Blue plan, which is down to $20 for your first month with its current 50% off saving. However, to watch brand-new It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, you'll need to purchase the Hollywood Extra add-on at an additional $6 per month.

Another option is the Hulu + Live TV plan from $68.99 a month, which includes over 80 channels and all the FX networks too.

It doesn't offer a free trial, alas. So, if you don’t mind waiting a day, then you’ll be well served by a Hulu subscription, choosing between its two on-demand plans that come with a 30-day free trial first. New episodes of the FX show drop one day after its TV broadcast (so every Thursday morning beginning June 8).

Watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia online with the Disney Plus bundle

Those in the US can get an even better value for money by subscribing to the Disney Plus bundle plan. Bringing together Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ under one subscription, there are now even more packages depending on exactly what you want to watch.

Disney Plus bundle: from $9.99 a month

The Disney Plus price that offers the best value for money is through the Disney Plus bundle, which adds in Hulu and ESPN Plus under one monthly subscription. Costing just $12.99 a month, it combines ad-free Disney Plus, Hulu (With Ads), and ESPN Plus, saving a total of $16 if you were to subscribe separately. For a complete ad-free experience, you can remove commercials on Hulu and pay $19.99 a month. Not a sports fan? Get Disney Plus and Hulu for just $9.99 a month.

Can I watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 in the UK?

While the first 15 seasons are currently on Netflix, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 will eventually come to Disney Plus via the Star portal. There’s been no specific date announced. However, there’s typically been a delay of a few months between the show’s US broadcast and it’s availability on Netflix across the pond, so we imagine the streamer should have the latest episodes by August.

The Disney Plus price of plans in the UK starts from £7.99 a month, or save 16% when you choose the £79.99 annual plan.

That provides access to heaps of Disney Original shows select 20th Century Studio titles, the Star Wars and Marvel franchises, Pixar, National Geographic, and much more.

How to watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 in Canada

Canadians with FXX as part of their cable package can watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 live from Wednesday, June 7 at 10pm ET/PT, at the same time as their American neighbors.

If that’s you, then you also have the option of streaming episodes live and on demand through the FX Now app at no extra charge, though you will still need to enter your cable login details.

If you’ve long since cut the cord, all prior seasons 1 through 15 are available on Disney Plus, with Season 16 expected to join them after their linear TV debut. Bag a subscription for CA$11.99 a month or CA$119.99 for annual access and get two months free.

Can I watch It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 16 in Australia?

Yes! But you might have to wait a bit. In January 2022 all seasons of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia became a part of the Disney Plus library in Australia, but there’s been no announcement regarding when Season 16 will join them. We expect it to be a month or so after the season finished its initial run on the FXX channel.

Until then, you can binge-watch all prior fifteen seasons with a Disney Plus subscription. A monthly membership costs AU$13.99, or AU$139.99 per year. And in addition to being the exclusive home of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Disney Plus offers access to Disney’s huge back catalog, the entire Star Wars canon, plus all things Marvel, Fox and Pixar, plus a excellent array of original content and Hulu shows through the Star hub.

