The Voice Season 27 Finale Part 1 Live Blog Watchalong: I’m Rating Each Performance And Giving My Pick For Who Should Win

Everything that’s happened on this season of The Voice — every Steal, every Save, every Adam Levine comeback — has built to this night of competition on the 2025 TV schedule. The remaining five artists have one more chance to earn America’s vote with hopes of winning a potential career in the music business for themselves and bragging rights for their celebrity coach.

Each finalist will perform twice tonight — one ballad and one up-tempo song — and I’ll be giving my thoughts and rating on each one before rendering my opinion on who I think should be named the winner on tomorrow night’s Finale Part 2! Will Adam Levine earn the win on his first season back? Will Michael Bublé’s advantage lead to back-to-back victories? Let the fun begin!