The Voice Season 27 Finale Part 1 Live Blog Watchalong: I’m Rating Each Performance And Giving My Pick For Who Should Win
It all comes down to tonight!
Spoiler alert! I’m discussing the May 19 episode of The Voice Season 27 live as it happens, so be warned if you’re not doing the same. The episode will be available to stream Tuesday with a Peacock subscription.
Everything that’s happened on this season of The Voice — every Steal, every Save, every Adam Levine comeback — has built to this night of competition on the 2025 TV schedule. The remaining five artists have one more chance to earn America’s vote with hopes of winning a potential career in the music business for themselves and bragging rights for their celebrity coach.
Each finalist will perform twice tonight — one ballad and one up-tempo song — and I’ll be giving my thoughts and rating on each one before rendering my opinion on who I think should be named the winner on tomorrow night’s Finale Part 2! Will Adam Levine earn the win on his first season back? Will Michael Bublé’s advantage lead to back-to-back victories? Let the fun begin!
Adam David Takes Us To Heaven And Hell
Another up-tempo number that I would have let pass as a ballad, Adam David finished his duties for night with a super soulful rendition of "Hard Fought Hallelujah." Carson Daly said it looked like Heaven and Hell, with a choir providing backing vocals in front of fiery pyrotechnics.
For my money (and to be clear, I'm neither getting nor giving any money here), if you want to win The Voice, you gotta bring the fire.
MY RATING: 4 out of 5 heavenly fireballs
I'm Haunted By Lucia Flores-Wiseman's 'Wildflower'
Sometimes it's hard for me to determine between the up-tempo songs and the ballads, and while I'm not sure in other circumstances I'd call Billie Eilish's "Wildflower" up-tempo, I have no issues with what Lucia Flores-Wiseman just did.
Her song was haunting, with a sick voice crackle. I get Amy Winehouse vibes from her, but she's totally unique.
MY RATING: 4.5 out of 5 goosebumps all up my arms
Adam David Told Me I'm Beautiful
I have been loving the bluesy numbers from Adam David this season, and he continued to show his range by singing "You Are So Beautiful." It's a slow and repetitive song, but he kept me from zoning out by hitting some nice high notes.
John Legend loved the broken notes in the artist's voice, and Michael Bublé implored fans to vote for this blue-collar dude.
3.5 out of 5 broken John Legends
Jaelen Johnston Forgets The Words!
OH NOOOOO!! Kelsea Ballerini's Jaelen Johnston blanked on the lyrics toward the beginning of Dierks Bentley's "What Was I Thinking?" Thankfully, he recovered and turned in a performance that got better as it went along.
Gosh I feel terrible for him, but his coach was right about his recovery being the most impressive part.
MY RATING: 3 out of 5 panicked facial expressions
Don't Sing About Losing, Jadyn!
I love Jadyn Cree's story, making it to the finals just two seasons after her dad Bryan Olesen placed third. The 23-year-old invoked Selena Gomez with "Lose You to Love Me" and brought her coach Michael Bublé to tears.
Jadyn's voice has always sounded a bit meek for me for a singing competition. I think she could be a very successful artist outside of the show, it's all a bit too sweet and timid for me here.
MY RATING: 2.5 out of 5 Selenas
Lucia Flores-Wiseman Wishes You Were Here
Team Adam's Lucia Flores-Wiseman kicks off the ballads for the evening with a raspy cover of "Wish You Were Here." It was quite emotional, and while the Seattle singer might not do all the runs that are customary for singing competitions, I love that she's made it this far by staying true to her style.
MY RATING: 4 out of 5 Pink Floyds
RENZO Sets The Tone With 'Fly Away'
John Legend's team member may have said he wanted to get away, as he rocked out to the Lenny Kravitz classic "Fly Away," but the crowd would prefer he stay. A great start to the night!
His coach agreed, saying it was "flawless from beginning to end."
MY RATING: 4 out of 5 Rock Guitars
John Legend Is Dressed For Success
The judges seem to have coordinated their outfits for tonight's finale, and they're all looking nice in grays and blacks. The embellishments on John Legend's jacket, though, keep the theme from being too funeral-y. Very dapper!
The Voice Finale Live Blog Starts Here!
Welcome to The Voice Finale Part 1 live blog/watchalong! While eliminating seven contestants from the Semifinals was more than a little jarring, I’ve had the week to recover, and I’m really excited to see the five remaining artists go head-to-head. It’s such an eclectic group! We’ve got:
Team Michael Bublé
- Jadyn Cree
- Adam David (last week’s Instant Save)
Team Adam Levine
- Lucia Flores-Wiseman
Team John Legend
- RENZO
Team Kelsea Ballerini
- Jaelen Johnston
Whew! Are we ready for this?