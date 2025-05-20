The Voice Season 27 Finale Results Live Blog Watchalong: I’m Talking Blake Shelton And Kelly Clarkson’s Return, And A Winner Is Crowned
Bring on the results!
Spoiler alert! This story will reveal the winner of The Voice Season 27 when it is announced at the end of the May 20 broadcast. If you’re not watching live, proceed with caution until you can stream the episode with your Peacock subscription.
The hard part is over for the contestants, the coaches and the audience of The Voice Season 27, with Part 2 of the finale airing tonight on the 2025 TV schedule. By the end of this evening we will know who — out of RENZO, Lucia Flores-Wiseman, Jadyn Cree, Jaelen Johnston and Adam David — wins this season’s big prize. There’s plenty of fun planned along the way, and I’ll be giving my two cents on all of it right here.
Without a doubt I’m most excited about Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson returning to The Voice stage tonight. This will be the cowboy’s first in-person appearance on the show since the Season 23 finale, and I am craving some good Adam Levine bromance action. There are tons of other musical acts planned as well, so let’s get to the show!
Welcome To The Voice Season 27 Finale Part 2!
Last night’s performance finale was packed with music, as each of the artists sang twice — one ballad and one up-tempo song. If you want my take on each performance, including my pick for who should win it all, relive that fun here:
Just a reminder as we get started, defending champion Michael Bublé was the only coach to have two artists in the finale. Tonight’s winner will be one of the following (listed from left to right in the photo below):
- Adam David (Michael Bublé)
- RENZO (John Legend)
- Jadyn Cree (Michael Bublé)
- Lucia Flores-Wiseman (Adam Levine)
- Jaelen Johnston (Kelsea Ballerini)
Each contestant will take the stage one last time tonight to perform a duet with their coach, but regardless of what happens from here on out, the results of Season 27 are in and sealed.