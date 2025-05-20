The Voice Season 27 Finale Results Live Blog Watchalong: I’m Talking Blake Shelton And Kelly Clarkson’s Return, And A Winner Is Crowned

Spoiler alert! This story will reveal the winner of The Voice Season 27 when it is announced at the end of the May 20 broadcast. If you’re not watching live, proceed with caution until you can stream the episode with your Peacock subscription.

The hard part is over for the contestants, the coaches and the audience of The Voice Season 27, with Part 2 of the finale airing tonight on the 2025 TV schedule. By the end of this evening we will know who — out of RENZO, Lucia Flores-Wiseman, Jadyn Cree, Jaelen Johnston and Adam David — wins this season’s big prize. There’s plenty of fun planned along the way, and I’ll be giving my two cents on all of it right here.

Without a doubt I’m most excited about Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson returning to The Voice stage tonight. This will be the cowboy’s first in-person appearance on the show since the Season 23 finale, and I am craving some good Adam Levine bromance action. There are tons of other musical acts planned as well, so let’s get to the show!