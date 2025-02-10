Matlock Honestly Hasn't Had A Ton Of Major Guest Stars, But I Love The Major Actress Who Just Put Her Hat Into The Ring

Since revealing she considered retirement, Kathy Bates has been doing well with her new CBS series, Matlock, which is airing amid the 2025 TV schedule. She even took home a Critics Choice Award. The series, a reimagining of the classic Andy Griffith drama, stars a great cast led by Bates, including Jason Ritter, Skye P. Marshall, David Del Rio, and Leah Lewis. Although the drama hasn’t seen too many major guest stars, one actress has thrown her name in the ring, and she'd be absolutely perfect.

Melanie Lynskey, whose filmography includes Yellowjackets and The Last of Us recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she talked about her husband, fellow actor Jason Ritter. On Matlock, Ritter, who's been married to Lynskey since 2020, plays Jacobson Moore senior partner Julian, which is a significant role. And Lynskey would love nothing more than to appear alongside her hubby, telling Colbert that she has been doing her best to land a role:

I’m trying. I don’t think I can try any harder without being weird and scary. … Listen, I’d love it. … I would do anything.

(Image credit: Showtime)

Since Lynskey seems to be down to do anything, there's no telling what kind of character she could play on Matlock. Maybe one that would make the most sense -- and guarantee that she shares the screen with her husband -- would be one of Julian's clients. Or perhaps she could play one of Julian's old flames, who had some long lost love that comes back just complicates his relationship with Olympia (Marshall). That may be a bit on the nose, though.

Whatever role it is, Melanie Lynskey's hope isn't merely to work with her husband. She also wants to act alongside the great Kathy Bates, who she showered praise upon:

Kathy Bates, since I began acting, has been my north star. She’s been like – I’m like, ‘This is the career I want. I still feel that way. This is the person I want to be. This is the actor I want to be. She’s just — I love her so much. And so, even to just like hand her a coffee in a scene.

Whether or not Melanie Lynskey will ever appear on the drama series is unknown, but I'm glad to hear she's game for it. One would hope that she's, at the very least, been able to visit Jason Ritter on set and get a feel for everything. What I also appreciate is the love she has for her idol, Kathy Bates. And, course, who wouldn’t admire Bates? To Lynskey's credit, I truly believe she could handle her own alongside Bates, given the strong performances she's put in over the years.

Matlock has been absolutely killing it on CBS and has already been renewed for a second season. With that, there will likely be more chances for Melanie Lynskey to guest star and for the show to bring on other big names as well. Whether she appear for one installment or a multi-episode arc, I'm keeping my fingers crossed that the stars align for Lynskey to show up on the series at some point.

I can't say, for sure, who might join Matlock next, but I will say it's a safe bet that the fun show's major twists will keep coming. New episodes air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and are followed by fresh episodes of Elsbeth.