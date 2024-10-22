I'm Hyped Kathy Bates' Matlock Landed A Season 2 Renewal, But There's One Change From Season 1 I'm Already Hoping For

Warning: SPOILERS for Matlock episode 2, “Rome in a Day,” are in play. If you’re not current, you’ve been warned.

Members of the 2024 TV schedule jury, court is finally back in session. With the recent return of Matlock, the game is finally afoot between Kathy Bates’ Madeline Kingston (aka Matty Matlock) and the powers that be at Jacobson & Moore. As she continues to win cases by day, while scheming to avenge her late daughter by night, there’s a pattern that seems to be forming.

Matlock’s first episode twist seems to have established what looks to be a key piece of the CBS show’s episodic formula, but I’m afraid of that approach overstaying its welcome. This concern is something that is even more important to consider now that CBS's first year dramedy has been renewed for Season 2! Let’s talk more about this, as we discuss how “Rome in a Day” continued this pattern, and why it could be a problem.

(Image credit: CBS)

Kathy Bates’ Matlock Is Now Heading Into Season 2

Friends and readers, you may want to stock up on the Werther's Originals variant of your choosing, as a press release from CBS Entertainment freshly announced this happy news of more legal wheeling and dealing. As Matlock’s performance across the first two episodes has apparently impressed the network brass, a statement was issued confirming the Season 2 renewal, courtesy of these sentiments from CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach:

This reconceived ‘Matlock’ was devised by Jennie Snyder Urman with a brilliant surprise plot twist, and we knew we had something very special the moment we saw the first episode brought to life by the incredibly talented Kathy Bates. The audience reception and critical acclaim for it has been overwhelming. We can’t wait to get started on a second season. Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment

Citing ratings figures that actually increased between the early premiere window almost a month ago to this week’s follow up episode, it seems that the Eye Network’s gambit has payed off. The viewers yearn for more Matlock, and it’s a beautiful thing to see. But now that we’re working with at least two seasons to tell this story, let’s talk about how the “twist of the week” structure should be carefully considered if it’s going to become a true blue staple.

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

How Matlock’s “Twist Of The Week” Formula Seems To Be Working

Seeing as Madeline Matlock’s false identity is being crafted carefully with the help of her grandson Alfie (Aaron D. Harris), there’s bound to be some close calls in Matlock’s overall story. Ms. Kingston is basically playing a double agent’s game where she helps the good folks at Jacobson & Moore, but also helps herself to their resources.

The latest bit of subterfuge involved a fake driver’s license that became crucial to the case of the week thanks to Madeline’s height helping debunk the opposition’s case. However, with her driver’s license also having the supposed address of her apartment in Queens, it looked like junior partner Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) was about to catch Matlock’s titular character in a big lie.

(Image credit: CBS)

Of course, this week’s Matlock finished with yet another walk through Madeline’s mind games. The end result was Alfie getting the pass code to Olympia’s phone, an ask he’d been making through the entire episode. Linking back to Matty's query to HR on reimbursable dinner allowances, all it took was a purposefully forgotten bag of Italian food to help further sell the lie of the widowed and lonely Ms. Matlock.

I swear, the heist movie energy that this show has been showing is energetic, and I love a good rug pull ending. I'll also admit that the moment I saw that driver's license show up in court, I thought that was going to be the beginning of the unravelling.

Of course we're all still getting acquainted with the crafty Madeline Kingston. So maybe there's something heading our way that'll help put these twists into a larger perspective, at least in terms of how the show plays out on a weekly basis. But having said that, I do have some thoughts on why this should probably be a single season device, at least from my current perspective.

(Image credit: Brooke Palmer/CBS)

Why I’m Worried Matlock’s Twists Might Go Too Far

Twists are unpredictable beasts, and hiding the truth under people’s noses only works so many times. As a fan of the Saw movies, I can tell you that several years of surprise reveals led to spending quite a bit of time trying to guess what the big reveal at the end would happen to be. While Saw X's placement on the timeline started to course correct that habit, it's still a prime example of what I fear.

I won't want to spend an entire episode working up to "the twist," as it'll distract me from the case at hand. What's the good of a Matlock series where, eventually, the case of the week is merely an afterthought? I say this with the full knowledge that the original Matlock set itself up in that respect. And if anyone doubted that particular formula, young Alfie’s description at the end of the pilot planted it firmly on the board:

It’s like on Matlock. They almost lose, but they win. Alfie (Aaron D. Harris), Matlock, Episode 1 - "Pilot"

That sort of approach worked wonders in the old school “case of the week” format that creator Dean Hargrove mined with his Andy Griffith-starring version. With the CBS’s reimagining calling out that twisty behavior in its pilot, that very meta-style moment of commentary almost dares similar to this week’s reference to Matlock changing networks during its run . So this is another question about the new Matlock I’ll be waiting for answers to in the near future. (And no, I don’t count that nightmare opening to “Rome in a Day” as us getting a new version of the OG theme tune.)

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not trying to tell the powers that be at Matlock how to do their jobs. On the more positive side of things, I can see how all of these reveals might wind together to form a larger wind up throughout Season 1’s course of action. While I’m cautiously wary of this plot device, I’m still totally on board with a weekly dose of Madeline's exploits as part of "Team You Three.” So long as the twists of CBS’s reimagined hit drama make sense, I’d like counsel to consider the issue as noted on the docket and awaiting further evaluation.