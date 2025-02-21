One Thing That's Already Changed About NCIS: Origins The Internet Is Absolutely Loving (And Has Me Feeling The Same Way)

When NCIS: Origins was first announced, it was billed as a Jethro Gibbs prequel. With that, it would take fans on a journey to the ‘90s, pre-NCIS and show them them the formative years of Mark Harmon's beloved character. However, as the show’s first season continues on the 2025 TV schedule, viewers are realizing that it’s become much more than that. There's an aspect of the series that the Internet is absolutely digging (as am I).

Reddit user Civil-Hunt-1342 started a thread on the NCIS subreddit, with which they praised the prequel series for its smart move with the stories. They pointed out that the writers have made the show about “EVERYONE’S stories instead of just Gibbs." While making their argument, the user also noted that once the series started expanding to cover all the character stories by offering episodes centered on different people, “the show got a thousand times better.”

While many other users shared that they liked NCIS: Origins from the start, they agreed that they loved the direction the show has gone in. For instance, user Curious_kitten129 said that the show having a vast array of subplots “gives it more dimension.”

They’re not wrong. To that point, I think about the end of the two-part series premiere, in which Harmon’s Gibbs (the show's narrator) teases that “this is the story of her,” meaning that Origins is much bigger than him. And fans have seen that as the show has progressed. For example, viewers just learned more about Mike Franks’ past, and a devastating blow to his relationship with Tish was also just dealt. As a fan, I find it exciting to learn new information about this character that fans have known for years, including his family and Army days.

As for the “story of her,” Origins has seemingly revealed that Lala Dominguez will have a big part and might even be the reason for Gibbs Rule #12. It’s truly fitting that these characters, their backstories and personal connections to Gibbs would all be explored hear. Wisely, the producers have broadened their horizons when it comes to the "origins" aspect of the show.

Of course, the series hasn’t been shying away from Gibbs’ backstory, either. From how he first met Franks to the aftermath of him losing Shannon and Kelly and everything in between, NCIS: Origins has been sharing it all. While the boat detail has yet to be brought up, it’s only just a matter of time before fans find out just how and why Gibbs took up his longtime hobby.

As of this writing, NCIS: Origins has not been renewed for a second season, but it was previously picked up for a full season of 18 episodes. That could bode well for its renewal chances and, given how much fellow fans and I are loving the varied storytelling, I'm hopeful this won't be the end for the prequel series. For the time being, stream episodes using a Paramount+ subscription.