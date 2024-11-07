NCIS: Origins Season 1 Is Getting More Episodes, And Austin Stowell And The Rest Of The Cast Shared Their Hype For The Good News

With NCIS: Sydney Season 2 and the streaming-exclusive spinoff NCIS: Tony & Ziva expected to be released on the 2025 TV schedule, that leaves just two ways to keep up with the NCIS franchise currently: viewing the flagship show and the prequel NCIS: Origins on CBS. The latter is among the new series that have premiered on the 2024 TV schedule in recent weeks, and up until today, we were guaranteed at least 13 episodes. But now Origins has scored a full season order, and Austin Stowell, who plays the younger Leroy Jethro Gibbs, and other members of the cast shared their hype for the good news.

CBS announced today that both NCIS: Origins and the Damon Wayans and Damon Wayan’s Jr.-led comedy Poppa’s House will now air 18 episodes for their debut seasons. These are the third and fourth new shows from that network to snag full season orders, with the Young Sheldon spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage being awarded that honor first, followed by Kathy Bates’ Matlock. Austin Stowell reacted to the unveiling of Origins’ additional five episodes thusly:

Thank you to our amazing fans!! We’ve got so much more for you!

Stowell shared this sentiment on an Instagram post from co-star Tyla Abercrumbie, who plays Mary Jo Hayes, NIS’ Field Operation Support Officer, a.k.a. the “Head Secretary in Charge.” Sharing a photo of herself with Stowell and fellow main cast members Kyle Schmid and Diany Rodriguez, Abercrumbie shared her excitement for NCIS: Origins sticking around for even longer by writing this caption:

We are so hyped! Friends and Fam yall just gave us a gift. Thank you for watching. We got more 🔥🔥🔥🔥 coming your way🙏🏾

But they weren’t the only NCIS: Origins cast members chimed in. In the comments section of Abercurmbie’s post and the one put out by the NCISverse account, there were also brief thoughts of excitement from Molino, who plays Special Agent Lala Dominguez (someone who will end up being important to Gibbs); Rodriguez, who plays Special Agent Vera Strickland; Caleb Martin Foote, who plays Special Agent Bernard “Randy” Randolf; and Bobby Moynihan, who plays forensic analyst Woody Browne. Take a look:

👏👏👏👏 - Mariel Molino

HERE WE GO - Diany Rodriguez

I can’t WAIT - Caleb Martin Foote

🍾 - Bobby Moynihan

Set in 1991, several months after Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ wife and daughter were murdered, NCIS: Origins chronicles chronicles Gibbs getting his start as an NIS agent at Camp Pendleton after being recruited by Mike Franks. In addition to executive producing alongside his son Sean, Mark Harmon narrates the prequel as the older Gibbs, and he also briefly appeared in the debut episode. Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North serve as showrunners.

New episodes of NCIS: Origins air Mondays at 10 pm ET on CBS, following immediately after NCIS. If you’re not able to watch live, stream the show afterwards with your Paramount+ subscription, and keep visiting CinemaBlend for continuing coverage on the procedural franchise.