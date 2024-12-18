‘Stay Tuned’: NCIS: Origins Producer Addresses Major Gibbs Question That They’re Holding Back From Answering Right Away

As NCIS: Origins continues to tell Gibbs’ origin story and the story of “her,” fans are learning so much about the agent’s background, and they will continue to do so when the second half of Season 1 begins airing on the 2025 TV schedule. Between learning more about his family, meeting Franks for the first time, and even his infamous rules and fishing, fans are getting to know so much more about him. However, there’s still one thing that the producer is holding off on revealing...for now.

Of course, the Gibbs-centered prequel tells the story of the character pre-NCIS, meaning fans are really seeing the nitty gritty past of Leroy Jethro Gibbs that they only got a brief look at in the Mothership series. Only 10 episodes in, and Origins has done a pretty good job of telling this origin story too, including bringing back some other familiar characters who have shaped Gibbs. However, there are still a lot of things fans want to see the origins for, including the agent’s hobby that was pretty big on NCIS.

Thankfully, co-showrunner David J. North told TV Insider that much more will be on the way:

Oh, I think we’ll just have to stay tuned. There’s going to be a lot. I think that we planted the seed certainly with even building the birdhouse with Gibbs, but we still haven’t gotten into exactly where the boat building came from and things of that nature.

Anyone who watched NCIS knows that Gibbs working on boats was a passion project of his -- it was something that seemed to take his mind off of everything else. No one knows when he took up the hobby or why he started doing it, and Origins would certainly be the perfect place to address those questions. Thankfully, since the new show is doing pretty well following a full-season order, there should be plenty of time to answer said question and see him working on his boats.

That being said, NCIS: Origins is still very early on, and there is still so much to learn about Gibbs and everyone else at NIS. There is only so much that can be shown in a single episode and it’s not like you want everything to be answered in one sitting.

It’s been fun already seeing what Gibbs was like in the ‘90s after losing his wife and daughter and how some classic Gibbs-isms came to be. And I can't wait to eventually see when and why he takes up his beloved hobby.

With Origins on break until the New Year, fans will have to wait to see what happens with Gibbs’ origin story and whether or not the boat thing will be addressed. However, that wait won't be long, as the show returns to CBS on January 27. Plus, in the meantime, all episodes are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.