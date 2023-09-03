Smash Mouth Lead Singer Steve Harwell Reportedly In Hospice With A Week Left To Live

Steve Harwell, the lead singer of the rock band Smash Mouth, is reportedly in hospice care and nearing the end of his life. The singer, who rocked the world with hits like "All-Star," allegedly only has a week or so to live after a long battle with substance abuse.

News on Harwell's health came via TMZ, which reported he is in the final stage of liver failure. A manager for the singer explained that the Smash Mouth singer has struggled with alcohol abuse throughout his life and has battled various medical complications along the way as a result.

The singer had previously been receiving treatment in a hospital but is now home with family, who are saying their goodbyes for the past three days. Harwell's manager reportedly said he has around a week or less to live.

Steve Harwell retired from performing with Smash Mouth around two years ago following a viral performance that showed the singer disoriented, slurring his speech, and yelling at the crowd. At the time, reports stated that Harwell was dealing with cardiomyopathy in addition to substance abuse issues, which led to the performance. The band moved forward without him and enlisted lead singer Zach Goode to take his place. The band continues to release new music, with a new song, "Underground Sun," receiving a music video just a few weeks ago:

As the singer for Smash Mouth, Steve Harwell is probably most known for the hit song "All-Star," which became a chart-topping song that left a firm imprint on pop culture in various ways and was featured in the movies Mystery Men and Shrek . Other songs like "Walkin' On The Sun," "I'm A Believer," and "Come On Come On" have appeared in various films and shows over the years.

While other movies have featured Smash Mouth, it's fair to say that many of the younger generation remember the band most for "All-Star" being featured in the opening scene of Shrek. The band famously argued with users on social media about the hit song reaching number one in the charts with the help of the movie. Despite that, bassist and founder Paul DeLisle told USA Today that they were proud to be the "Shrek band" twenty years after the movie aired.

For an older generation, Steve Harwell was at the front of Smash Mouth when the band burst onto the scene with their album Fush Yu Mang in 1997. Their song "Walkin' On The Sun" was a big hit and ultimately led to the second album, Astro Lounge, which featured "All-Star" and "Then The Morning Comes" and went triple platinum.

CinemaBlend would like to send its well wishes to Steve Harwell and his friends and family and wish them well during this difficult time. Here's hoping the best for Harwell and his health and for his continued comfort during this troubling situation.