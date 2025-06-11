John Cusack And Stephen King Pay Tribute To Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson, Dead At 82

It’s easy to throw around the word “genius” when talking about some of the greatest artists of all time. But when it came to The Beach Boys' founding member Brian Wilson, that word was more than just a compliment - it was a fact. With a legacy in pop culture that spans decades, and inspired one of the best music movies of all time, the legendary musician behind songs like “God Only Knows,” as well as Pet Sounds, the bedrock album that spawned it, is remembered today in a bittersweet light; due to his passing at the age of 82.

Brian Wilson’s family announced his passing on social media, with a photo of him sitting on a bench, smiling. That upbeat image was accompanied by the Twitter announcement, which read as follows:

We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away. We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family [is] grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy.

Those last three words have been the catchphrase of sorts for the eldest Wilson brother, thanks to a 1988 song of the same name. Originating from his time in a controversial therapy program, that tune’s name would also directly inspire the title for the 2014 historical drama Love & Mercy.

Featuring John Cusack and Paul Dano playing versions of Brian Wilson, and with Paul Giamatti’s role as Dr. Eugene Landy, the film alternates between the making of the album Pet Sounds, and said period of treatment. In Cusack’s social media post honoring the man’s passing, he shared fond remembrances, as well as a personal memento he has as a result of that picture:

The maestro has passed - the man was a open heart with two legs - with an ear that heard the angels. Quite literally. Love and Mercy for you and yours tonight. RIP Brian. Brian wrote down the lyrics of love and mercy for me.

For some, Love & Mercy is considered one of the best rock-n-roll biopics, which is thanks to its coverage of not only Brian Wilson’s musical process but his life and times outside of his career.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

It’s certainly been a tough week for music lovers, as the loss of Wilson comes not too long after the death of Sly Stone, of Sly and the Family Stone fame. This fact was lamented in our next tribute, from The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood:

Oh no Brian Wilson and Sly Stone in one week ~ my world is in mourning 🙏🙏so sad ❤️❤️xx

Music aficionado and horror master Stephen King’s Threads account was also spotted as paying homage to this The Beach Boys icon. And in his offering, “The Life of Chuck” author said what we were all thinking:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hard to believe Brian Wilson has passed. He was a big part of my summer soundtrack when I was a teenager.

With a musical style that gave rock-n-roll a sun-drenched Californian feeling, songs like “Surfin USA” and “California Girls” still feel like automatic plays in those warmer, beach friendly months. But musicians like The Velvet Underground’s John Cale are quick to remind us all that those radio hits are only the surface of what Brian Wilson had to offer:

To me, Brian Wilson was not merely about surf music, rather a true musical genius toiling away at melding POP into startling sophistication. He will be missed mightily.

Brian Wilson is no longer living on the mortal plain, but his work will persevere as long as there are stars above us. Which leads to what is perhaps the greatest tribute to the man’s musical legacy; a star studded performance of “God Only Knows” from 2015, celebrating the launch of BBC Music:

God Only Knows - BBC Music - YouTube Watch On

We here at CinemaBlend offer our deepest condolences, love, and mercy to the friends and family of Brian Wilson. God only knows what we'd be without his music.