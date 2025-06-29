I'm Rewatching Stranger Things, And I Have A Sad Steve Theory From Fans That Makes Me Nervous For Season 5

Alright, ya’ll. It’s time we talked about Mr. Steve Harrington from Stranger Things because we’re getting closer to Season 5, and I really need to get this off my chest.

It’s been years since we watched Stranger Things. While it's one of the best shows to binge on Netflix , it’s also a series that takes a long time to release new seasons. As of July 2025, it will have been officially three years since the finale of Season 4 and how this world seemed to entirely revolve around “Running Up That Hill” for weeks on end.

But, since the premiere dates for Stranger Things Season 5 were finally revealed recently, I decided to revisit the show since I hadn’t rewatched it in a long time. And, I have to say… a popular Steve fan theory is starting to make a lot more sense to me, and I need to discuss it.

Steve Has Been One Of My Favorite Characters Since Season 1

So, I must admit that Steve has actually been one of my favorite characters since the beginning – and loved him turning into a low-key mom for the kids in Season 2. I was a fan of his when he was still kind of a jerk – even in the very beginning.

I know, I know, that makes it sound like I have issues, but honestly, this is par for the course with me. With any television show, my eyes and heart always instantly lock onto the jerk character, and I know their character arc is going to be delicious.

One example would be Zuko’s character arc from Avatar: The Last Airbender . Another would be Daryl Dixon from The Walking Dead – his character became so popular that he has his spinoff series in the TWD universe . A third would be Theon Greyjoy from the Game of Thrones cast because, good lord, he was horrible at first, and his ending was honorable as heck.

These are the characters that often have the richest storylines, and Steve was one of them from the beginning for me. As I predicted, he became a huge fan favorite as he grew and adapted over time, particularly in his relationships with characters (like him and Dustin, of course). Now, he’s one of the many characters we look forward to seeing whenever this show comes around.

But now, I’m worried about how his story will end in Season 5.

But I Have A Feeling Season 5 Will Be Where He Meets His End

Yeah, I really think Steve is going to die, and I’m pretty sad about it.

As I mentioned earlier, a fan theory has circulated on the internet that suggests Steve's discussion of his possible future signals his impending doom. That’s, apparently, a fatal horror movie flaw.

There are other reasons that Steve might bite the dust this time around. I mean, it would make sense, considering this is going to be the last season, so it’s not like they’re going to anger fans into not watching the show anymore because they will most certainly watch it.

There have been a few leaks from the set in the past where it sounds like someone – namely Will – is screaming for Steve to run (via Dexerto ). Which, in itself, doesn’t sound super great for his ending.

But, regardless of leaks and statistics regarding how his death would affect the series, there are a couple of other reasons why I think Steve might die.

It Would Totally Complete His Character Arc

I don’t even care that he talked about the future. That’s fine and dandy. I didn’t even think about it, to be honest, until I saw the fan theory.

The reason I genuinely think he is going to die is that it’ll make the most sense.

When we first met Steve in Season 1, he was a selfish jerk who really made a lot of stupid decisions and rightfully got his ass handed to him several times again and again. However, over the last four seasons, we have seen him grow and change into a much more selfless person, sacrificing himself for those he cares for the most in order to protect them.

The ultimate way to culminate his arc, to show how much he has changed, is to sacrifice his life for someone. We might want to see him go off and live a happy life, but I don’t think this series is going to play that if they want to keep his character arc tight. Namely, I think he'll die for Dustin.

And, Of Course, Give Plenty Of Trauma To Dustin And The Gang

Dustin and Steve formed a partnership that no one saw coming, but everyone fell in love with it nonetheless. It became such a big thing that even in Season 4, when Dustin began to talk about how much he liked Eddie, a Season 4 all-star, Steve was secretly jealous about it because they had grown so close, even if he would never admit it.

After Eddie’s ending, I could see Dustin somehow clinging closer to Steve in a way, but it really would make the most sense that Dustin might get in trouble, and Steve might end up sacrificing himself in order to keep him alive.

My heart is clenching just thinking about it, because what a way to end that story – and what a way to make people sob their hearts out, huh?

Not Everyone Can Make It Out Alive

This is the biggest thing. Not everyone can make it out alive.

While we’ve had plenty of instances in Stranger Things where certain characters have made it out alive to go on, that’s just it – this is the last season. There’s no excuse not to kill off great because there’s no story to continue after Season 5 ends.

With that, the Duffer Brothers have a lot of possibilities to literally kill off as many main characters as they want, within reason, as long as it makes sense to the story. But that could literally mean anyone could die – Eleven herself, since she’s so connected to Vecna, or Will since it feels like Season 5 will be focusing a little more on him.

But Steve is going to be the fan-favorite who bites it for this story to end. It’s incredibly upsetting to think about, but the story I think makes the most sense, unfortunately.