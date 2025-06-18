Hulk Hogan Rumored To Be On His Deathbed Following Surgery Complications, But Not So Fast
The wrestling legend is allegedly not doing well.
One of wrestling's biggest names may be in poor health, according to recent rumors hitting the web this morning. Hulk Hogan is allegedly on his deathbed following surgery complications, though the story has been disputed by members in the WWE Hall of Famer's camp.
The report comes from the Bubba The Love Sponge Show, whose host Bubba was Hogan's former best friend who was tied up in the wrestler's much-publicized legal battle with Gawker. The radio host said he had reliable sources that claimed the former WWE champion was in the hospital, and that the situation didn't look good. As he put it:
The news may come as a shock to wrestling fans, many of whom might've seen Hulk Hogan up to a lot in 2025 thus far. From an appearance on Monday Night Raw to starting a freestyle wrestling league, he's kept plenty busy, though Bubba The Love Sponge implied that a hectic schedule might've led to this alleged incident.
As for what exactly was going on, the details are unclear. The radio host laid out the situation as he knows it in broad strokes and talked about how Hogan's busy schedule might've landed him in the hospital to begin with:
Hogan is no stranger to rumors tied to his health, and even those close to him are known to talk out of turn about his wellbeing, with Ric Flair starting his own rumors a while back.
Rumors About Hulk Hogan's Health Reportedly Overblown
Since this news came out, TMZ spoke to a rep for Hulk Hogan, who shot down the rumor he was on his deathbed. It was noted that the hospitalization was for similar ailments he's dealt with in the past, and that the Hulkster was on the mend and reportedly moving around.
Hulk Hogan has long been a polarizing figure in the world of professional wrestling, with many crediting him for the early success of the WWE. At the same time, Hogan has come under fire over the years for his treatment of other wrestlers backstage and for a leaked sex tape in which he used racial slurs.
Much like former WWE chairman Vince McMahon, who was ousted from the company amidst a lawsuit alleging some horrific acts, Hogan's legacy will forever be complicated. There's certainly a question of how the company would respond in the event of his passing, and just how much the WWE would acknowledge and honor him. The company is currently partnered with Hogan's Real American Beer as an official partner of the alcohol brand.
CinemaBlend would like to offer well wishes to the family and friends of Hulk Hogan, and hope he's on the road to recovery in the hospital. This is some news that would rock the wrestling world one way or another, so I imagine an update on the superstar and his health will come in due time.
