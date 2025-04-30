Steve's Lava Chicken Becoming A Record-Breaking Hit Is The Most Minecraft Thing To Ever Minecraft

“Danger Zone.” “I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing.” “Hold My Hand.” Movie tunes like those have burned up the charts for decades, leaving behind memories of when we first heard them. Apparently the 2025 movie schedule now has its own timeless soundtrack entry to add to those annals, and of course it’s from A Minecraft Movie. But the most interesting part about this new musical footnote is that it’s actually broken an impressive record.

Thanks to “Steve’s Lava Chicken” hitting the Billboard Hot 100 charts, we now have the shortest hit to ever achieve such a feat. The Jack Black song is a brisk 34 seconds long in director Jared Hess’ pre-summer blockbuster, which marks the briefest interlude on the chart since 1958 saw it introduced.

If you want to know what we’re talking about here, you have more than enough time to catch up with that official Minecraft clip dropped by Jack Black. But be warned: the video shown below includes dialogue that bumps it up to a beefy 51 seconds:

Jack Black - Steve's Lava Chicken (Official Music Video) | A Minecraft Movie Soundtrack | WaterTower - YouTube Watch On

Frankly, the only thing that’s surprising about A Minecraft Movie’s latest milestone is the length of the jingle that made it happen. And even then, it’s established in the world of this film that it’s really more of an impromptu commercial jingle than anything resembling a show-stopping number.

Still, Jack Black seems to have a way with those tasty licks that makes movie music marvelous; even if stories of rowdy crowds bringing actual chickens may make the lyrics hard to hear. Let’s not forget that we’re a little over two years since The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s “Peaches” became a Spotify hit that banked its own pocket of cultural cache.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

While I don’t think people are starting the Oscar campaign for “Steve’s Lava Chicken” to be nominated for a Best Original Song Oscar in 2026, there’s still a pattern that’s established the Tenacious D vet as a cinematic hit maker. Which is good, because with The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 releasing in April 2026, there's a potential that the next chapter of Mr. Black's movie music history is already being dreamed up at this very moment.

Going into this weekend there’s a chance that A Minecraft Movie could see its single climbing even higher up those Billboard standings. As the promise of “Block Party Edition” screenings is encouraging audiences to interact with the film, including some sing-alongs, don’t be surprised if you hear or see more references to “sizzle-ine” that creates an actually tasty looking movie food.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So if you can't get over "Steve's Lava Chicken," and you're ready to return to the Overworld of A Minecraft Movie, you should probably prepare for the Block Party experience - hitting theaters this Friday. Just be sure to warm up beforehand, and don't forget to time your breaths.