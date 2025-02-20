SNL50: The Homecoming Concert Was Incredible, But There's A Few Things I Wish We Would've Seen

The SNL50 Anniversary Show last Sunday night was a nice collection of sketches and celebrity guests, but for me, the better celebration of Saturday Night Live’s 50 seasons was SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, which streamed live with a Peacock subscription two nights earlier from Radio City Music Hall. The medley of tunes from the best SNL Digital Shorts was gut-busting, Eddie Vedder delivered a moving tribute to late cast members, and, I never thought I’d say this, but I think Post Malone should join Nirvana permanently after that “Smells Like Teen Spirit” rendition.

However, for every moment that blew me away, some sets felt a bit needless in an event celebrating the iconic sketch comedy TV show, such as a tribute to Johnny Cash (who only hosted SNL once) by Jelly Roll (who recently made his SNL debut). It left me wondering why there were not more artists and songs on the bill that actually represented some of the series’ best musical moments. In that spirit, I came up with a few ideas for performances that I would have booked if I were in charge of SNL50: The Homecoming Concert.

(Image credit: NBC)

Funky 4 + 1 Should Have Been Given A Spot

In co-director Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s documentary, Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music (which also details a wild story about Rage Against the Machine’s infamous SNL appearance), a special segment was dedicated to Funky 4 + 1. While relatively obscure by today’s standards, the Bronx-base hip-hop group is famous for being the first to ever perform a rap song on national television when they appeared on an SNL episode hosted by fellow musician and Blondie frontwoman Debra Harry on February 14, 1981.

This is a historic moment and, especially, one that exemplifies Saturday Night Live’s essential contribution to the counter-culture in ways that go beyond comedy and, still, the performance rarely gets the attention that it deserves. The Homecoming Concert could have changed that by inviting Funky 4 + 1 to reunite at Radio City to perform “That’s the Joint” (the song they played in 1981) and relive the moment they helped bring hip-hop to the mainstream.

(Image credit: NBC Universal)

Will Ferrell Should Have Played The Cowbell With Blue Öyster Cult

There was also a docuseries released on Peacock called SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, consisting of four parts – one of which focused entirely on the making and enduring legacy of one of the funniest sketches in SNL history, which is often referred to as “The Cowbell Sketch.” Written by Will Ferrell, the bit from April 2000 is framed as lost footage of Blue Oyster Cult’s recording of “Don’t Fear the Reaper,” which becomes nearly derailed by producer Bruce Dickinson (Christopher Walken) demanding, “more cowbell.”

Ferrell would reprise Gene Frenkel, his role from the sketch, once more in 2005 when musical guest Queens of the Stone Age performed “Little Sister” on SNL, but I think The Homecoming Concert would have been a perfect opportunity to unite the character with the real Blue Öyster Cult, whom I imagine would have been happy to interrupt their current tour for such a gig. It was awesome to see Ferrell re-team with musically talented SNL star Ana Gasteyer as The Culps that night but this on top of that bit would have made the night legendary.

(Image credit: NBC)

I Wish Adam Sandler Could Have Performed The Homecoming Concert, Too

One of my biggest disappointments from SNL50: The Homecoming Concert was finally seeing Adam Sandler appear on the stage… only to introduce “Post Nirvana.” Not to throw shade on that badass, aforementioned performance but I had been hoping to see the comedian’s musical talents utilized on this night of music and comedy.

Since the event took place of Valentine’s Day, it clearly might not have been the right time for classics like “The Thanksgiving Song” or “The Hanukkah Song,” but why not dress him as Opera Man to sing about some memorable SNL moments or even put together an epic reimagining of “Lunch Lady Land”? I realize that Sandler did perform a tender tribute to the show during the anniversary special but if Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard got to be booked at both events, I don’t see why the Sandman could not as well.

All things considered, I am happy to say that I was in awe of SNL50: The Homecoming Concert far more than I was disappointed in it and I think I might stream it on Peacock again if I am in the mood for a concert of great variety and big laughs. I just cannot help but feel it could have been even better with moments like these.