The Surprising Place Reba McEntire Got Looped Into Kelly Clarkson’s Brooklyn Bird Fiasco
How'd her Voice co-star hear the tea?
If you’ve ever wondered what goes on in the makeup trailer during the making of a TV series, I can now confirm it’s a lot of hot gossip. In fact, Reba McEntire recently admitted she got looped in to her former daughter-in-law’s Brooklyn Bird fiasco and the aftermath recently while she was getting ready for a day on the set of Happy’s Place. Surprising? Yes.
How the event unfolded was this. Reba was sitting with her co-star Melissa Peterman in the makeup trailer. It was Melissa who casually dropped the news, and Peterman told E! that it must have gone viral beyond viral because she has been so busy filming Season 3 of their sitcom she’s basically been fully offline. Yet, still the bird story persisted. Per Peterman:
Well, yeah, I got up at 4 a.m. to watch tons of footage of Kelly Clarkson on security footage of the incident. Even as a journalist this isn’t something I’m willing to do on the regular, but the story was fascinating, and not only because it was coming from the generally relatable Kelly Clarkson. The setting, the circumstances, and the key players – which also included a famous children’s book author – were just so strange.
If you’ve been following the brouhaha between The Voice coach and the Brooklyn Store Art of Play that allegedly gave her bad service, you may already know that Reba was among the celebrities to support Clarkson after her viral posts.
Kelly Clarkson’s initial post about the incident described the Pretty Woman treatment she allegedly received in the store when she visited earlier this month. She posted about the interactions she had in store on Instagram and X, and Reba commented, “Oh Kelly their loss honey.”
She wasn’t the only one. While opinion has been divided on the whole about whether or not it was justifiable for Kelly Clarkson to out a small business on the Internet, several celebrities were on her side, including McEntire, Jennifer Hudson and Ruby Rose. Some insiders have alleged this has put Clarkson in a “bubble of applause” related to her behavior, though she also has plenty of defenders online.
For context, the two singers share a relatively close relationship. They’ve worked together on The Voice, they were friends for a long time before Clarkson ever married, and they later became family. Reba used to be married to Narvel Blackstock, the father of the late Brandon Blackstock. Brandon Blackstock was married to Kelly Clarkson between 2013 and 2022, when they divorced. He later died after a battle fighting melanoma.
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Technically, Clarkson and McEntire are no longer family. However, bonds don’t necessarily go away just because divorces happen, and it’s not a huge shock the former mother-in-law might support the singer during her feud, even if the place she found out about the incident was very unexpected.
What this does really make me wonder about? What other gossip is getting thrown out in the makeup trailer for Happy’s Place.
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
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