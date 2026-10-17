‘The Hatred Continues,’ But Brooklyn Shop Still Reaching Out To Kelly Clarkson Amidst Brouhaha
This Clarkson saga isn't finished yet.
The past week has seen Kelly Clarkson engaged in a back-and-forth with the proprietors of a Brooklyn-based store she explored earlier this month. Clarkson took to social media last weekend to share that she’d visited the shop – later identified as Art of Play – and alleged that she was looked at as someone who couldn’t afford a bird-related trinket. Management later refuted the Voice coach’s claims and, at this point, it’s alleged that there’s still bad blood. However, that apparently hasn’t stopped the store from reaching out to Clarkson.
Art of Play has apparently made several attempts to make direct contact with Clarkson in the aftermath of her visit to the establishment. Page Six’s source didn’t give an exact reason for the shop wanting to reach her but, from the outside looking in, it would appear that the store’s management team wants to clear the air. Nevertheless, the insider had this to say about the attempts:
One key item at the center of this dispute is Molly, a mechanical, singing bird that Clarkson reportedly expressed interest in while visiting the shop, which specializes in games and novelty items. After the “Since U Been Gone” singer posted about allegedly “being treated like Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman,” the owner of the store claimed that Molly was involved and that the item was a part of the store that wasn’t for sale. Clarkson later disputed that claim, saying that she was told Molly cost $15,000. Additionally, the Grammy winner shared a photo of the bird that included a price tag.
AoP is actually owned by Adam Rubin, an established author who’s written a number of children’s books. While the songstress may still not be happy with Rubin and co., the general public’s relationship with the place is reportedly a different story. Page Six’s insider also said there had been a considerable amount of support from within the community amid the Clarkson controversy. The unnamed individual described that like this:
Since the situation went down, security footage of Clarkson’s visit to the star has gone public, courtesy of investigative journalist Pablo Torre. The footage shows Clarkson looking around the store, and portions of it also showing her looking displeased. Interestingly, there’s also a point in which the shopkeeper apparently pointed her in the direction of another bird automaton that reportedly cost $2,000. Torre actually bought that second bird himself in order to support The Kyra Fund, which is an organization combating glioblastoma.
Right now, Kelly Clarkson fans continue to criticize Art of Play on social media amid the reported support from those who frequent the store. Adam Rubin has since chastised Clarkson for using his status as a celebrity to do harm to their business. Simultaneously, it’s been alleged that people in Clarkson’s orbit are surprised by how this situation has escalated. The singer’s team has not responded to inquiries from Page Six on the matter, as of this writing.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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